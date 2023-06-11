AT&S: The European Commission has approved the important Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) to support research, innovation and the first industrial deployment of microelectronics and communication technologies along the value chain. 68 projects from 56 companies are involved in the IPCEI. These direct participants will work closely together in more than 180 planned cross-border collaborations. Direct participants from Austria are AT&S, AVL, Eemco, Infineon Austria, NXP Semiconductors. Silicon Austria Labs (SAL) is participating as an associated partner on behalf of Austria. The fourteen Member States (including Austria) will provide up to €8.1 billion in public funds, which is expected to unlock an additional €13.7 billion in private ...

