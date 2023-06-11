Nick Bowker Hunting is a leading safari outfitter in Bedford South Africa and specializes in free-range plains game hunting.

BEDFORD, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2023 / Nick Bowker Hunting is proud to announce the opening of our new lodge, Hopewell. The lodge is nestled at the top of a valley, giving breathtaking views of the surrounding bush veld and savanna with the Kagga and Winterberg mountain ranges in the background. Our luxurious accommodation is of the highest standards, with a splendid charm and charismatic ambiance.

Hopewell Safari Lodge

Nick Bowker Hunting Safari Lodge

We have eight double bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, modernized to the highest standards to provide all modern conveniences, including Wi-Fi. Unwind in the comfort of our grand lounge, surrounded by a warm fireplace, the perfect spot to spend long evenings socializing with friends and family or simply relaxing by the fire. Enjoy sunny days on the elevated wrap-around wooden deck alongside the pool.

The lodge is totally off the grid and independent of the state's electrical distribution system. We rely solely on an extensive state-of-the-art solar system augmented with a significant diesel generator.

Nick Bowker Hunting is a leading safari outfitter in Africa. We specialize in Fair Chase and Free Range African Hunting for first time African hunters and repeat African hunters.

Contact Information

Robert Bowker

Co-founder - Nick Bowker Hunting

info@nickbowkerhunting.com

+420 777589209

SOURCE: Nick Bowker Hunting

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760304/Nick-Bowker-Hunting-Announces-the-Opening-of-Hopewell-Safari-Lodge