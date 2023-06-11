Nick Bowker Hunting Announces the Opening of Hopewell Safari Lodge

Nick Bowker Hunting is a leading safari outfitter in Bedford South Africa and specializes in free-range plains game hunting.
BEDFORD, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2023 / Nick Bowker Hunting is proud to announce the opening of our new lodge, Hopewell. The lodge is nestled at the top of a valley, giving breathtaking views of the surrounding bush veld and savanna with the Kagga and Winterberg mountain ranges in the background. Our luxurious accommodation is of the highest standards, with a splendid charm and charismatic ambiance.
Nick Bowker Hunting Safari Lodge
We have eight double bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, modernized to the highest standards to provide all modern conveniences, including Wi-Fi. Unwind in the comfort of our grand lounge, surrounded by a warm fireplace, the perfect spot to spend long evenings socializing with friends and family or simply relaxing by the fire. Enjoy sunny days on the elevated wrap-around wooden deck alongside the pool.
The lodge is totally off the grid and independent of the state's electrical distribution system. We rely solely on an extensive state-of-the-art solar system augmented with a significant diesel generator.
Nick Bowker Hunting is a leading safari outfitter in Africa. We specialize in Fair Chase and Free Range African Hunting for first time African hunters and repeat African hunters.
