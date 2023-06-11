Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 11.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
NHS-Genehmigung! InsuJet™ nun kostenfrei für alle Diabetiker in UK!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
11.06.2023 | 15:02
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nick Bowker Hunting Announces the Opening of Hopewell Safari Lodge

Nick Bowker Hunting is a leading safari outfitter in Bedford South Africa and specializes in free-range plains game hunting.

BEDFORD, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2023 / Nick Bowker Hunting is proud to announce the opening of our new lodge, Hopewell. The lodge is nestled at the top of a valley, giving breathtaking views of the surrounding bush veld and savanna with the Kagga and Winterberg mountain ranges in the background. Our luxurious accommodation is of the highest standards, with a splendid charm and charismatic ambiance.

Hopewell Safari Lodge

Hopewell Safari Lodge
Nick Bowker Hunting Safari Lodge

We have eight double bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, modernized to the highest standards to provide all modern conveniences, including Wi-Fi. Unwind in the comfort of our grand lounge, surrounded by a warm fireplace, the perfect spot to spend long evenings socializing with friends and family or simply relaxing by the fire. Enjoy sunny days on the elevated wrap-around wooden deck alongside the pool.

The lodge is totally off the grid and independent of the state's electrical distribution system. We rely solely on an extensive state-of-the-art solar system augmented with a significant diesel generator.

Nick Bowker Hunting is a leading safari outfitter in Africa. We specialize in Fair Chase and Free Range African Hunting for first time African hunters and repeat African hunters.

Contact Information

Robert Bowker
Co-founder - Nick Bowker Hunting
info@nickbowkerhunting.com
+420 777589209

SOURCE: Nick Bowker Hunting

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760304/Nick-Bowker-Hunting-Announces-the-Opening-of-Hopewell-Safari-Lodge

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.