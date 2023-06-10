Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Zaracoin (ZARA) on June 10, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ZARA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading.





Zaracoin (ZARA), aims to be a part of e-commerce worldwide by becoming a prominent mode of payment for goods and services. Its native token, ZARA, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 4:00 UTC on June 10, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Zaracoin

Zaracoin's aim is to boost e-commerce in Central Asia and to foster its own growth. Furthermore, its principal mission is to establish a major clothing factory in Central Asia.

Presently, various regions of Central Asia house small to medium-sized tailoring workshops that employ between 20 to 500 people. These workshops often lack the requisite human resources, adequate equipment, and high-level logistics to handle large tailoring orders. The ambition of Zaracoin is to build a factory that can provide employment for up to 5,000 individuals and produce over a million finished goods annually.

At the moment, a fully operational three-story factory is in place. The employees at this factory have the capability to execute substantial government orders, such as tailoring military and medical clothing for the entire nation. By leveraging more resources, Zaracoin plans to secure tenders that necessitate a high output of ready-made clothes.

About ZARA Token

ZARA has a total supply of 1 million (i.e. 1,000,000) tokens. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 4:00 UTC on June 10, 2023, investors who are interested in ZARA can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

