Huntington Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2023) - Women Gone Wild is pleased to announce their upcoming book launch and red carpet event on June 17th, 2023, in support of women veterans. The event will take place at Barnes & Noble in Huntington Beach from 11am-2pm, followed by a Red Carpet Event at The Huntington Golf Club from 3:30pm-8:30pm.

WOMEN GONE WILD x SHE TALKS



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8195/169545_a83616831473d952_001full.jpg

Women Gone Wild is a book series that inspires and empowers women to embrace their WILDness, and this event will feature a lineup of exceptional speakers, including Rhonda Swan, the founder of the Women Gone Wild book series, Sharon Lechter from Think & Grow Rich, Diana Wentworth, NY Times best-selling author for Chicken Soup For The Soul, Julie Ducharme, the founder of SHE TALKS, Coach Jen Welter, the first female to coach in the NFL as an assistant LBs Coach with The Arizona Cardinals, Justine Siegal, the first woman MLB coach, and Dr. Kamin Samuel, the first female African-American Helicopter pilot for the Navy.

In addition, 16 Women Gone Wild authors and She Talk members will also be sharing their stories and experiences, making significant contributions to their respective fields, inspiring and empowering others along the way.

As part of the event, Women Gone Wild will be donating the proceeds to the Combat Boots To High Heels Charity, an organization that supports women veterans who have the highest suicide rate in the world.

"We are thrilled to host this event, bringing together so many amazing women who have made a significant impact in their respective fields," said Rhonda Swan, founder of Women Gone Wild. "We hope this event will inspire and empower women to embrace their WILDness, while also supporting women veterans who have served our country."

This is a limited seating event, and attendees are encouraged to RSVP by May 30th to confirm their attendance on the Red Carpet. Visit wgwbook.com/she-talks to learn more and reserve a spot.

About Women Gone Wild & She Talks

Women Gone Wild is a book series that inspires and empowers women to embrace their WILDness. SHE TALKS is a speaking platform that supports women in sharing their Ted Talk like story. Both empower through books, live events, and online courses, Women Gone Wild & SHE TALKS helps women to unleash their inner WILD and reach their full potential.

Website: https://www.wgwbook.com/she-talks

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rhonda Swan

Support@wgwbook.com

702 833-9761

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169545