Dahua Technology: Embracing the Future of AIoT and Co-creating an Open Ecosystem: Dahua Holds 2023 Smart Building Global Summit in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, held the Smart Building Global Summit on Jun 7-8 at its global headquarter in Hangzhou. The event brought together more than 50 senior executives and industry leaders from world-renowned real estate companies to share current challenges, insights into the latest trends, and their own industry experiences and practices.

In his opening speech, Jason Zhao, Executive President at Dahua Technology, emphasized the significance of digitalization in the real estate industry. "The influence and transformation brought by digitalization to the property sector are immense," he said. "By leveraging our innovative strengths in AIoT, big data, cloud computing, and other fields, Dahua empowers various industries worldwide. We work together with our ecosystem partners to construct smart building solutions and service systems, with successful cases seen in more than 30 countries like Dubai (UAE), Qatar, Australia, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, and Malaysia. By leveraging technology and the power of digital transformation, Dahua demonstrates our devotion to creating a safe, reliable, green, efficient, and convenient new format for the real estate industry."

James Wang, General Manager of Overseas Solutions at Dahua R&D Center, also demonstrated Dahua's end-to-end AI development from basic capabilities to industrial applications. At the same time, he highlighted the importance of co-creating an open and cooperative ecosystem, especially utilizing the integration of Dahua's capability pool and partner capability fusion to promote industry development, and achieving a win-win situation in digital intelligence through joint solutions.

On the second day of the event, participants visited Zhejiang (Hangzhou) Intellectual Property Innovation Industrial Park, where they experienced the digital operation and management mode of this smart park 3.0 benchmark project jointly build by Dahua and Greentown Technology. The event also served as a platform for local building and real estate industry players to share insights and experiences of collaborating with Dahua Technology. Of particular note was the Digital Intelligence Exhibition Hall, where various highlights and innovations were showcased on-site.

Dahua Technology's advantages in the smart building industry and its commitment to sustainable community development were emphasized through the summit. Notably, Dahua's digitalization can provide safe, intelligent, and green value for homeowners, real estate developers, and communities. In the process of empowering urban digital innovation and enterprise digital intelligence transformation, Dahua continues to delve into the smart building industry, exploring intelligent applications around scenarios such as smart communities, commercial complexes, industrial parks, construction sites, and smart properties. In the future, Dahua will continue to work with partners to deepen integration and innovation, and jointly promote safer, smarter, and greener development of the real estate industry, helping partners enhance brand value, improve management efficiency, reduce operating costs, and continue to create value for customers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098495/Dahua_Technology_a_world_leading_video_centric_AIoT_solution_service_provider_held.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098496/Jason_Zhao_Executive_President_Dahua_Technology_Kicking_Off_Summit.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074657/Dahua_LOGO_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/embracing-the-future-of-aiot-and-co-creating-an-open-ecosystem-dahua-holds-2023-smart-building-global-summit-in-hangzhou-301847952.html