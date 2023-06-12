Sunway's new three-phase hybrid inverters have efficiency ratings of up to 98.2% and European efficiency ratings of 97.4%. They are available in seven versions, with power outputs ranging from 15 kW to 33 kW.Sunways has developed new three-phase hybrid inverters for commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop PV projects. The China-based inverter manufacturer is showcasing the new line at Intersolar Europe this week in Munich, Germany. The STH 15-33 kW inverters have an oversizing ratio of 1.5 times and offer high compatibility with a wide range of components, according to Sunways. The line consists ...

