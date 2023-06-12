To honour the strength of the diabetes community, Dexcom to host uplifting Puppy Yoga Event in London with Roxy Horner and Henry Slade

New research from Dexcom shows that 84% of people agree that having diabetes can negatively impact mental health 1

In light of new survey findings, Dexcom hosts Puppy Yoga classes in London to promote mental health within the Diabetes Community

Dexcom will be asking people to strike a DexcomWarriorPose in support of Diabetes Awareness Week

As the UK marks the start of Diabetes Awareness Week, a new study reveals 84% of people surveyed agree having diabetes can negatively impact mental health.1 The study, commissioned by DexCom, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, also found that nearly all those living with diabetes (91%) believe that technology enables them to continue building a balanced lifestyle whilst managing diabetes.1

"As a pioneer and leader in real-time CGM, our goal at Dexcom is to simplify and improve diabetes management for every person with diabetes," says Ben Byrne, Dexcom Country Director of UK and Ireland. "Dexcom CGM systems give people with diabetes a full picture of glucose numbers to help them better manage their condition which, in turn can help them go about their day with more confidence and less stress. This Diabetes Awareness Week and beyond, we're proud to not only support the diabetes community with our products, but also educate the broader public on diabetes and the physical and mental effects it can have."

To honour the strength and resilience of the diabetes community, and to promote mental health and connection, Dexcom is encouraging people with diabetes and their friends and family to strike a DexcomWarriorPose by hosting a day of free puppy yoga classes at Puppy Yoga London in Hoxton, London this Saturday 17 June.

The first class at 10:30AM will be with Dexcom's Warriors model Roxy Horner* and professional rugby player Henry Slade.* The class is open to all people living with diabetes and the broader public as a way to encourage people to learn more about the condition, which affects more than five million people in the UK.

"I was diagnosed with Type 1 right before my 30th birthday and it certainly caused me to struggle with my mental health. I had to wrap my head around an entirely new way of life," says model and Dexcom Warrior Roxy Horner.* "Coincidentally, I adopted my Cavapoo, Coco, the same week as my diagnosis and she's been the most incredible friend and emotional support buddy. I am thrilled to be hosting the Dexcom Warrior Pose event this weekend to celebrate the diabetes community and de-stress with some puppy cuddles together!"

To book into the class, please go to https://www.puppy-yoga.co.uk/dexcom and use code "Dexcom" while spots last. People who are unable to join Dexcom live for the classes are encouraged to celebrate and acknowledge the diabetes community by sharing their most zen-sational Warrior poses on their social channels with the hashtag: DexcomWarriorPose throughout Diabetes Awareness Week.

Where: Puppy Yoga London, Held Yoga Studio (Held Yoga Studio, 42 Hoxton Square, London N1 6PB)

Time: Dexcom will be sponsoring three classes at Puppy Yoga London. The first class will be with celebrity Dexcom Warriors model Roxy Horner and professional rugby player Henry Slade. 10:30-11:30am 12:30-1:30pm 2:00-3:00pm



Why: In honour of all people with diabetes and their mental health challenges and triumphs, guests are invited to come and connect relax via Dexcom Warrior Pose puppy yoga classes.

Find out more about Dexcom and its portfolio of products by visiting Dexcom.com.

1 Dexcom and Censuswide online survey of people living with diabetes (Type 1 or Type 2), conducted in the UK, H1 2023, N=1,000

*Roxy Horner and Henry Slade are sponsored spokespersons of Dexcom

Methodology

The research was conducted in April 2023 by Censuswide on behalf of Dexcom with 1,000 Nationally Representative UK respondents (aged 16+) who are living with diabetes.

Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles and are members of The British Polling Council.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of health through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom works to simplify and improve diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

