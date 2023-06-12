Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 13 June 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma ----------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 58,605,496 shares (DKK 58,605,496) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 36,006 shares (DKK 36,006) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 58,641,502 shares (DKK 58,641,502) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price, new shares: · DKK 127.00 - 26,956 shares · DKK 224.40 - 9,050 shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL ----------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66