The German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has identified issues with certain inverters that lack CE markings, instructions in German, or German retailer addresses. The defects render them ineligible for distribution or use in the country.From pv magazine Germany Plug-in solar devices have gained popularity in Germany, appearing on balconies and in gardens. However, the Bundesnetzagentur has issued a warning about defective inverters sold alongside these products, citing various risks. The agency conducted tests on inverters and discovered multiple defects. Examples of inverters lacking ...

