Italy deployed 741 MW/1,098 MWh of new distributed storage capacity in the first quarter of 2013.By the end of March, Italy had installed 311,189 distributed storage systems linked to renewable energy projects, according to new figures from the national renewables association, ANIE Rinnovabili. The storage systems have a combined capacity of 2,329 MW and a maximum storage capacity of 3,946 MWh. This compares to 1588 MW/2,848 MWh of distributed storage capacity at the end of December and just 189.5 MW/295.6 MWh at the end of 2020. The new capacity for the first quarter of this year was 741 MW/1,098 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...