The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is helping Cuba to launch its first solar energy procurement exercise. Interested developers have until July 20 to submit their offers.From pv magazine LatAm NTPC Ltd., an energy company under India's Ministry of Energy, has been selected by the ISA as a consultant to launch an auction in Cuba for 60 MW of PV capacity. Prospective developers have until July 20 to submit bids. The selected bidders are required to develop photovoltaic solar energy projects under a construction, ownership, and operation model. They will design, finance, construct, install, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...