France reached 17.15 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of March.From pv magazine France France's Ministry of Ecological Transition has reported that around 601 MW of new PV systems were connected to the French grid in the January-March quarter. In the same period a year earlier, the country added 596 MW of new PV capacity and in the fourth quarter of 2022, new installations hit 685 MW. Full-year installations hit 2.4 GW of new solar in 2022 France reached 17.15 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of March 2023. The regions of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, ...

