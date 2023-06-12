Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2023) - Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO) (OTC Pink: QDROD) (FSE: G4O2) ("Quadro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its August 18, 2022 and April 25, 2023, news releases, it has amended its Staghorn Option Agreement with TRU Precious Metals Corp. ("TRU").

The amended terms include:

A minimum of $300,000 of the Initial Drilling Commitments must be incurred by no later than October 15, 2023, failing which TRU shall pay to Quadro on October 15, 2023, a cash penalty in the amount of $25,000, and shall continue to pay a $25,000 cash penalty each subsequent quarter until July 15, 2024, or until such time as TRU has incurred an aggregate $300,000 of the Initial Drilling Commitments.

On June 7, 2023, TRU provided an update on its trenching and channel sampling program at the Mark's Pond high-grade gold target at its Golden Rose Project located in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. Trenching and channel sampling at Mark's Pond began in mid-May and is expected to continue in June. (see the TRU news release dated June 7, 2023).

Pursuant to the terms of the Staghorn Option Agreement, TRU has the option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership in Quadro's Staghorn project located in central Newfoundland. The Staghorn project is a large claim package of 133 claim units in eight mineral licenses covering 3,325 hectares with a 12 km strike length of the auriferous Cape Ray Fault Zone.

About Quadro Resources - Quadro is a publicly traded mineral exploration company. It is led by an experienced and successful management team and is focused on exploring for gold in North America. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "QRO". Quadro owns a 100% interest in the Staghorn property which it has optioned to TRU Precious Metals Corp., owns a 100% interest in the Long Lake property, has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Yellow Fox/Careless Cove properties, and has an option to earn an initial 51% interest in the Tulks South Property, in Newfoundland.

