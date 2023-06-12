Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Rekordtag bei NuGen Medical?! Power-News schieben gewaltig an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DP7L | ISIN: CA76128M1086 | Ticker-Symbol: RFS
Frankfurt
12.06.23
08:00 Uhr
0,069 Euro
+0,001
+0,74 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RESVERLOGIX CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RESVERLOGIX CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0720,07514:18
0,0720,07513:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RESVERLOGIX
RESVERLOGIX CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RESVERLOGIX CORP0,069+0,74 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.