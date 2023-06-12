Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2023) - Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) ("Resverlogix") today announced a peer-reviewed article, entitled, "Apabetalone Downregulates Fibrotic, Inflammatory and Calcific Processes in Renal Mesangial Cells and Patients with Renal Impairment," by Dr. Dean Gilham and colleagues, was published in Biomedicines, a prestigious scientific journal. The article explores the favorable impact of apabetalone treatment on kidney cells and its implications for the prevention of negative cardiovascular outcomes in people suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The article is published online HERE.

Publication Highlights Include:

Loss of kidney function is an independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease, as cardiovascular events are the leading cause of death in CKD patients.

In the phase 3 BETonMACE trial, apabetalone reduced risk of major adverse cardiac events (MACE) by an extraordinary 50% among participants with reduced kidney function.

In this study, activated human kidney cells were treated with apabetalone to investigate its impact on disease associated pathways and processes.

Apabetalone treatment suppressed the expression of key drivers of fibrosis, inflammation, and calcification, all of which contribute to development and progression of CKD, and negatively impact the kidney-heart axis.

These findings were confirmed by proteomic analysis of blood samples taken from CKD patients treated with apabetalone.

"We saw, in BETonMACE, that apabetalone treatment improved cardiovascular outcomes in patients with reduced kidney function." said Dr. Ewelina Kulikowski, Chief Scientific Officer at Resverlogix. "This study provides insight into the underlying mechanisms that contribute to this positive outcome."

Additionally, Resverlogix announced today its participation in the upcoming scientific conference hosted by the European Renal Association in Milan, Italy. A poster, entitled "Apabetalone Reduces Cardiac Events in CKD Patients by Downregulating Fibrotic and Inflammatory Processes", will be presented by BETonMACE Clinical Steering Committee member and UCLA nephrologist, Dr. Kam Kalantar-Zadeh on Friday June 16th, 2023, at 8:30 AM (CET).

About Apabetalone

Apabetalone (RVX-208), is a first-in-class, small molecule, therapeutic candidate with an epigenetic mechanism of action. It is a BD2 (bromodomain) selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor that works in preventing and treating disease by regulating the expression of disease-causing genes.

Due to the extensive role for BET proteins in the human body, apabetalone can simultaneously target multiple disease-related biological processes representing to a new way to treat chronic disease. Apabetalone is the only drug of its class that is well tolerated for chronic administration, with an established safety record in human clinical trials, including over 4200 patient-years of safety data across ten trials.

Cardiology:

Apabetalone is the first therapy of its kind to receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the US Food & Drug Administration for a major cardiovascular indication following the ground-breaking findings from its Phase 3 study, BETonMACE. Data from this trial showed apabetalone may prevent major adverse cardiac events among high-risk cardiovascular disease patients who also have type 2 diabetes mellitus.

About Resverlogix

Founded in 2001, Resverlogix is a Calgary based late-stage biotechnology company and the world leader in epigenetics, with the goal of developing first-in-class therapies for the benefit of patients with chronic disease.

Resverlogix is developing a new class of epigenetic therapies designed to regulate the expression of disease-causing genes. We aim to improve patients' lives by restoring biological functions - altered by serious illnesses such as cardiovascular disease - back to a healthier state.

The Company's clinical program is focused on evaluating the lead epigenetic candidate apabetalone for the treatment of cardiovascular disease and associated comorbidities, and post COVID-19 conditions.

Resverlogix has partnered with EVERSANA, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, to support the rapid commercialization of apabetalone for cardiovascular disease, post COVID-19 conditions, and pulmonary arterial hypertension in Canada and the United States.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RVX).

