Hi-View Resources Inc.: Hi-View to List on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-View Resources Inc. ('Hi-View' or the "Company") (CSE: HVW) announces that it has retained Aktiencheck.de AG of Germany to assist with the listing of its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") to expose the Company to European markets and enhance liquidity.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities. With a share turnover of around 90 per cent, it is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges and it is an international trading center, which is reflected in the structure of its participants. Of the approximately 200 market participants, roughly 50 per cent are from countries other than Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement, and information systems, allowing it to meet the growing requirements of cross-border trading.

The Company has additionally retained Aktiencheck.de AG to assist with an initial European marketing awareness program to commence June 18, 2023, at a cost of up to € 50,000. The principal of Aktiencheck.de Ag is Stefan Lindam of Marienberg, Germany.

About Hi-View

The principal business is the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Its objective is to locate, define and ultimately develop economic mineral deposits. Zeal Exploration is a wholly-owned subsidiary which holds the options to acquire, the Golden Stranger Property and the Lawyers West, East, South projects located in Toodoggone region of British Columbia prospective for gold, silver, and copper. The collective holdings cover an approximate 9,139.57 hectares. Additionally, Hi-View holds an option on the Ket 28 Property located in south-central British Columbia in the Greenwood District. The Ket 28 Property covers an area of 3,432 hectares. www.hiviewresources.com.

Contact:

Hi-View Resources Inc.

Howard Milne, Chief Executive Officer

Email: hdmcap@shaw.ca Telephone: (604) 377-8994

