Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena Reminds Shareholders of Upcoming AGM

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(NYSE:SKE) ("Skeena" or the "Company") would like to remind its shareholders of the Company's Annual General & Special Meeting (the "Meeting"). The Meeting will be held at 10:00 AM PT on June 22, 2023 in Skeena's office at Suite 650, 1021 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC.

The Company would also like to remind its shareholders of record to vote their proxies for the Meeting. Proxies should be voted well in advance of the proxy-voting deadline, which is 10:00 AM PT on June 20, 2023. Methods of voting and the record date for determining the list of shareholders who may vote in respect of the Meeting are described in Skeena's Management Information Circular, which is available on the Company's "Issuer Profile" page on www.sedar.com.

The Board is unanimous in recommending that shareholders vote in favour of all resolutions put to them in the form of Proxy. Shareholders who have questions may contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 (North America Toll Free),1-416-304-0211 (Calls Outside North America) or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com.

Clarification of Disclosure in MD&A

Skeena would like to correct a minor disclosure error in the Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31st, 2022 (the "MD&A"). The Related Party Transactions section of the MD&A disclosed that a payment of C$1,000 was made to Smythe LLP, a professional services firm in which the Company's director, Suki Gill, is a partner. This payment was for a very limited tax related engagement with another partner in the firm. The Company does not feel that this transaction, in any way, compromised the independence of Ms. Gill. However, to guarantee the preservation of the independence of Ms. Gill, the invoice related to these services has been retracted by Smythe LLP and the payment has been refunded to the Company by Smythe LLP.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a Feasibility Study for Eskay Creek in September 2022 which highlights an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.4B, 50% IRR, and a 1-year payback at US$1,700/oz Au and US$19/oz Ag.

