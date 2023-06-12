Ra Medical Systems, Inc.: Ra Medical's Electrophysiology Division Announces First Hospital to Complete 100 Procedures Using the VIVO System

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED:NYSE/American) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Catheter Precision, Inc., has had its first customer, Heart Hospital of New Mexico at Lovelace Medical Center, complete 100 ventricular ablation procedures with the assistance of VIVO, a non-invasive 3D imaging system that identifies the earliest electrical activation of a ventricular arrhythmia.

"This is a significant milestone for Catheter Precision", said David Jenkins, interim CEO. "We continue to believe that physicians and hospitals will find value using VIVO and to see a hospital use it this much in a relatively short period of time demonstrates that the benefits of VIVO are being recognized and that our utilization strategies are working."

VIVO is used to assist physicians in physicians in pre-procedure planning for ventricular ablations. When used in advance of the procedure, VIVO can provide additional information to the physician about the patient's heart to streamline what are often long and complicated procedures lasting 4-5 hours.

Dr Sean Mazer, MD, clinical Electrophysiologist at the Heart Hospital of New Mexico and president of the New Mexico Heart Institute/Lovelace Medical Group says, "We have implemented VIVO in all of our PVC ablations. It has helped speed up and improve the workflow for our most difficult procedures. It has also improved the chances of successful ablation for the patients. Some of these arrhythmias were not treatable without VIVO."

Catheter Precision recently built out a direct sales team in early 2023 to expand upon the successful, but limited launch and to expand its footprint across the United States.

About VIVO

Catheter Precision's VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE mark.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical, and its wholly owned subsidiary Catheter Precision, is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

CONTACTS:

At the Company

David Jenkins

973-691-2000

mhuck@catheterprecision.com

SOURCE: Ra Medical Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760298/Ra-Medicals-Electrophysiology-Division-Announces-First-Hospital-to-Complete-100-Procedures-Using-the-VIVO-System