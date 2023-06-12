Gorilla Technology Group Inc.: Gorilla Technology Group Signs Heads of Terms to Acquire Bacom Internetwork

--Bolsters global expansion strategy--



--Entry point to provide Smart City solutions in Thailand--

LONDON, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. ("Gorilla") (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global provider of AI-based edge video analytics, IoT technologies, and cybersecurity, today announced that it agreed to binding terms to acquire Bacom Internetwork, a leading pioneer, distributor and systems integrator of Smart City Infrastructure solutions in Thailand.

The planned transaction is expected to close by the end of September and is subject to confirmatory due diligence, finalizing transaction documentation, and obtaining necessary local regulatory approvals. Following the completion of the transaction, Bacom will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gorilla.

The acquisition is a significant milestone in Gorilla's goal to establish a globally dominant position for Smart and Safe City solutions. With Bacom's record of accomplishment, as a leading provider in Thailand, there is exceptional potential for further expansion. Based on internal analysis and current market projections, Gorilla believes that Bacom could achieve a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 50% over the next three years.

"This acquisition embodies Gorilla's bold vision and dedication to excellence as we pursue an ambitious global expansion strategy. By leveraging the synergies between Gorilla and Bacom, this strategic move sets the stage for success in providing Smart City Infrastructure solutions and improving living standards as the global economy continues to urbanize at an unprecedented rate," said Jay Chandan, Chairman and CEO of Gorilla.

"We expect this acquisition to accelerate the delivery of AI-powered solutions and enable Gorilla to offer a more integrated Platform as a Service (PaaS) that will help build a competitive advantage globally. Moreover, we believe this transaction will improve our earnings and bring significant value to our shareholders," added Chandan.

"We believe that Gorilla will bring to Thailand AI capabilities that are in high demand. Thailand has put in motion its national AI strategy and action plan, wherein by 2027, the country aims to have an effective ecosystem for developing and applying AI, proven to enhance the economy and improve our quality of life. Being part of Gorilla will enable us to integrate additional AI capabilities to meet the demands of a larger customer base by delivering more comprehensive solutions and enhancing existing ones. Based on our outlook for the next three years, we expect this deal to bring substantial benefits to our existing suppliers and vendors and create a more diverse and supportive environment for employees to succeed," said Tanakrit Rojanasiraprapa, Founder & Managing Director for Bacom.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Gorilla, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a global solution provider in security intelligence, network intelligence, business intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla develops a wide range of solutions including Smart Cities, Smart Retail, Enterprise Security, and Smart Media. In addition, Gorilla provides a complete Security Convergence Platform to government institutions, telecom companies and private enterprises with network surveillance and cyber security.

Gorilla places an emphasis on offering leading technology, expert service, and precise delivery, and ensuring top-of-the-line, intelligent and strong edge AI solutions that enable clients to improve operational performance and efficiency. With continuous core technology development, Gorilla will deliver edge AI solutions to managed service providers, distributors, system integrators, and hardware manufacturers. For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

About Bacom Internetwork Co., LTD

Since 2011, Bacom Internetwork Co., Ltd. has been the systems integrator and distributor of some of the most intelligent and innovative security technologies in Thailand. Bacom's team are highly knowledgeable and experienced in security system integration. Together with their professional team of skillful technical and engineering specialists, clients are serviced by the best-in-class design, recommendations and state of the art SMART Building solutions that is tailor made to meet the ever-changing security demands of their businesses.

For more information, please visit website: Bacominternetwork.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on estimates, assumptions, and expectations. Actual results and performance could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Gorilla does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

