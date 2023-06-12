Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of AppSpotr AB (319/23)

With effect from June 13, 2023, the unit rights in AppSpotr AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 21, 2023. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: APTR UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020357580 Order book ID: 295302 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 13, 2023, the paid subscription units in AppSpotr AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: APTR BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020357598 Order book ID: 295303 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com