Montag, 12.06.2023
Rekordtag bei NuGen Medical?! Power-News schieben gewaltig an!
WKN: A3DMCA | ISIN: SE0018041097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6V60
12.06.23
13:46 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
12.06.2023 | 14:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of AppSpotr AB (319/23)

With effect from June 13, 2023, the unit rights in AppSpotr AB will be traded
on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June
21, 2023. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   APTR UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020357580              
Order book ID:  295302                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from June 13, 2023, the paid subscription units in AppSpotr AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further
notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   APTR BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020357598              
Order book ID:  295303                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
