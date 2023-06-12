Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2023) - RDARS Inc. (CSE: RDRS) (OTCQB: RDRSD) ("RDARS" or the "Company"), an autonomous robotics and drone technology company developing advanced systems for alarm system augmentation and surveillance, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a sales agreement to supply LTC Power Solutions LLC ("LTC"), a national energy management and services rental company four Eagle Watch Systems. The agreement will provide LTC with deployments of the Eagle Watch Platform at its distribution and equipment storage centers across the southeastern portion of the United States.

LTC is a leading services company, supplying emergency power services and support for critical infrastructure. "RDARS is extremely excited to provide its Eagle Nest and Eagle Eye systems in order to provide reliable on-alarm and on-demand situational awareness of critical locations, working with LTC and providing Eagle Watch will greatly improve situational awareness and response for time sensitive applications," said Jason Braverman, RDARS CTO.

RDARS will be deploying the drone system with complete integration into the RDARS Command and Control Center using the Company's Eagle Watch software platform ("Eagle Watch") both at RDARS and LTC's headquarters as well as providing training for LTC operations personnel. Additionally, LTC selected RDARS because Eagle Watch also provides a completely off-grid solution and will be supplying this solution where needed, ensuring complete and safe operations using its off-grid power technology and SpaceX Starlink data connectivity. This is the most advanced Drone-in-a-Box solution for completely autonomous drone operations, while also leading the way to comply with FAA regulations in a way that no other company has done before.

The Eagle Watch technology allows for operations to be conducted in a very confined airspace, on private property, at low altitude, and with strict limitations regarding the Company's Eagle Eye drone's flight patterns so that operators can conduct their operations in a manner that minimizes disruptions to the surveillance area. "Our collaboration with LTC validates our current operating procedures and helps us shape future standards for safe operations and I look forward to the fruits of our collaboration with LTC as a customer and technology partner. I strongly believe that our efforts will go a long way towards scaling up commercial drone operations," said Charles Zwebner, RDARS CEO.

"We have always had an interest in aerial drones both for our own property security purposes, plus as an add-on to our rental products to our client base for their drone needs, but have not found to date a state of the art drone end-to-end solution that fits the bill, at an affordable price, easy to operate, and doesn't require an expensive learning curve or special team of operators. The RDARS solution allows us to get all of those benefits and a flying camera where we need it, when we need it, and the automated alarm response when needed as well. We look forward to the deployment and integration of these RDARS systems on our own premises and becoming a channel partner for RDARS," said Steve Bogomilski, LTC Power Solutions LLC CEO.

About LTC Power Solutions LLC

LTC Power Solutions LLC was formed in 2018 as a limited liability company in the state of Florida, for the purpose of renting, selling, and servicing, machinery, equipment, and supplies. LTC Power Solutions LLC has long served as the premier generator service provider of Florida healthcare facilities. The company provides healthcare facilities with everything needed to keep their generator running and stay in compliance with state requirements. Their services include routine maintenance and repairs, complete generator overhauling, and new generator installation projects.

About LTC Rentals LLC

LTC Rentals LLC, was formed in 2021 as a limited liability company in the state of Florida. The company is an up-and-coming heavy equipment rental house in the fast-growing South Florida market. Their fleet consists of the high-quality and dependable equipment needed for projects of any scope.

About RDARS Inc.

RDARS possesses a disruptive technology that is advancing the security industry's approach to protecting commercial, industrial, and residential properties, by introducing protection with autonomous artificial intelligence systems that allows for real time response, situation awareness, verification, intervention, evidence recording, data capture, analysis, and immediate downstream transmissions to public safety agencies. RDARS has the ability, upon a property security breach, in real time to receive, analyze, and downstream the data and inform public safety agencies who the perpetrators potentially are before they even arrive at the property.

Founded in 2019, RDARS is an originator in its innovative equipment manufacturer of its flagship product, the Eagle Watch Platform comprising Eagle Eye, a drone, Eagle Nest, a drone station, Eagle Rover, an indoor robotic system, and Eagle Watch Command & Control Software. The Company's autonomous robotic systems provide situational awareness in a cost effective and reliable manner. The Company's mission is to improve alarm response and situational awareness by obtaining required approvals from federal regulatory agencies for BVLOS operations. RDARS is currently developing its technology for private and enterprise customers in the United States and Canada, where these customers require a more reliable and advanced understanding of their property security. For more information about RDARS, please visit its website at www.rdars.com and its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

Charles Zwebner

Chief Executive Officer

786-564-5602

charles.zwebner@rdars.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: the Company's business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing of, and costs in connection with, the execution or achievement of such objectives and milestones; the Company's future growth prospects; the development of the Company's business and future activities following the date hereof; expectations relating to market size and anticipated growth in the jurisdictions within which the Company may from time to time operate or contemplate future operations; expectations with respect to economic, business, regulatory and/or competitive factors related to the Company or the autonomous drone and robotic industry and security industry generally; the market for the Company's current and proposed product offerings, as well as the Company's ability to capture market share; the Company's strategic investments and capital expenditures, and related benefits; the distribution methods expected to be used by the Company to deliver its product offerings; the competitive landscape within which the Company operates and the Company's market share and reach; the performance of the Company's business and the operations and activities of the Company; the Company's ability to obtain, maintain, and renew or extend, applicable authorizations, including the timing and impact of the receipt thereof; the Company's technology making an impact on the autonomous drone and robotic industry and security industry; the Company's products providing its consumers with the benefits as described herein; the Company continuing its research and development in its products; the Company's anticipation for the deployment of its products under the timelines stated; the stated terms and benefits of the agreement for the Company and LTC; the Company's and the Company's products' compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including FAA's regulations; and the anticipated plans, goals, and benefits of the Company's collaboration with LTC, including the anticipated impact of the Company on the commercial drone operations industry.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events; there will continue to be a demand, and market opportunity, for the Company's product offerings; current and future economic conditions will neither affect the business and operations of the Company nor the Company's ability to capitalize on anticipated business opportunities; current and future members of management will abide by the Company's business objectives and strategies from time to time as established by the Company; the Company will retain and supplement its board of directors and management, or otherwise engage consultants and advisors having knowledge of the industries (or segments thereof) within which the Company may from time to time participate; the Company will have sufficient working capital and the ability to obtain the financing required in order to develop and continue its business and operations; the Company will continue to attract, develop, motivate and retain highly qualified and skilled consultants and/or employees, as the case may be; no adverse changes will be made to the regulatory framework governing beyond visual line of sight operations, taxes and all other applicable matters in the jurisdictions in which the Company conducts business and any other jurisdiction in which the Company may conduct business in the future; the Company will be able to generate cash flow from operations, including, where applicable, distribution and sale of its products; the Company will be able to execute on its business strategy as anticipated; the Company will be able to meet the requirements necessary to obtain and/or maintain authorizations required to conduct the business; the Company's continuing ability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the CSE; general economic, financial, market, regulatory, and political conditions" will not negatively affect the Company or its business; the Company will be able to successfully compete in the autonomous drone and robotic industry and security industry; prices offered by competitors will not decline materially; the Company will be able to effectively manage anticipated and unanticipated costs; the Company will be able to conduct its operations in a safe, efficient and effective manner; general market conditions will be favorable with respect to the Company's future plans and goals; the Company's technology will make an impact on the autonomous drone and robotic industry and security industry; the Company's products providing its consumers with its benefits as described herein; the Company will deploy its products under the timelines stated; the Company's ability to realize upon the stated terms and benefits of the agreement for the Company and LTC; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain compliance for itself and the Company's products' with applicable laws and regulations, including FAA's regulations; and Company's ability to carry out its anticipated plans, goals, and realize upon the benefits of the Company's collaboration with LTC, including the anticipated impact of the Company on the commercial drone operations industry.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the risks associated with the autonomous drone and robotic industry and security industry in general; the inability of the Company to obtain requisite approvals; the Company's inability to attract and retain qualified members of management to grow the Company's business and its operations; unanticipated changes in economic and market conditions or in applicable laws; the Company's inability to secure or maintain required authorizations necessary to conduct the business and operations and meet its targets; the Company's inability to effectively manage unanticipated costs and expenses, including costs and expenses; the risk's associated with the Company's in meeting its business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing of, and costs in connection with, the execution or achievement of such objectives and milestones; the inability of the Company's to identify and secure future growth prospects; the Company's inability to develop its business and future activities following the date hereof; the Company's inability to meet or exceed expectations relating to market size and anticipated growth in the jurisdictions within which the Company may from time to time operate or contemplate future operations; the Company's inability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the CSE; the Company's inability to meet or exceed expectations with respect to economic, business, regulatory and/or competitive factors related to the Company or the autonomous drone and robotic industry and security industry generally; the risks associated with the market for the Company's current and proposed product offerings, as well as the Company's inability to capture market share; the risks associated with the Company's strategic investments and capital expenditures, and related benefits; the risks associated with the distribution methods expected to be used by the Company to deliver its product offerings; the risks associated with the competitive landscape within which the Company operates and the Company's market share and reach following the date hereof; the lack of performance of the Company's business and the operations and activities of the Company following the date hereof; the Company's inability to obtain, maintain, and renew or extend, applicable authorizations, including the timing and impact of the receipt thereof; the Company's technology making an impact on the autonomous drone and robotic industry and security industry; the inability of the Company's products to provide its consumers with its benefits as described herein; the Company will not deploy its products under the timelines stated; the Company's inability to realize upon the stated terms and benefits of the agreement for the Company and LTC; the Company's inability to obtain and maintain compliance for itself and the Company's products' with applicable laws and regulations, including FAA's regulations; and Company's inability to carry out its anticipated plans, goals, and realize upon the benefits of the Company's collaboration with LTC, including the anticipated impact of the Company on the commercial drone operations industry.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events, or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169530