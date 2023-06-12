Mobile Global Esports: MOGO to Present June 13 at PWR Up LA, an Esports Awards Event Hosted by Nixon Peabody

LOS ANGELES, CA, WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MOGO) (NASDAQ:MGAM), the mobile esports and social platform company driving collegiate esports tournaments, social platform development and data services in India, today announced that the Company will be presenting at PWR Up LA on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023. PWR Up is an Esports Awards industry event hosted by Nixon Peabody at their Los Angeles facility at 300 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90071.

MOGO Chief Gaming Officer Kim Meltzer and MOGO Director of Strategic Development Devin Murphy will be discussing 'Further up and Further in: preparing for the Mobile Gaming Wave' with Matt "MobileMatt" Rutledge. Before co-founding the decentralized gaming organization BAYZ, Matt was Director of Mobile Gaming at Complexity Gaming, one of America's most elite and longest-standing esports organizations. He is also co-founder of the Mobies, the mobile gaming awards, which will be held for the first time in Los Angeles on July 14th, 2023.

Kim Meltzer has produced more than 500 industry vertical events to date, and for over the past ten years Kim has focused her career exclusively on global esports events supporting brands, the community, production, publishers, developers, high school, college and professional players, as well as influencers. Kim was a finalist for the 'Unsung Hero' award at the 2018 Esports Awards, and then brought the event from London to Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas - tripling their audience - and then brought the Esports Awards to Resorts World in Las Vegas. She also holds the Certified Virtual Events Producer (CVEP) professional designation.

Devin Murphy recently joined MOGO from Riot Games, where he worked from 2015 to 2022, during the period of the Company's highest growth and engagement with esports. He developed Riot's North American League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) strategy and road map from 2018 through 2023.

"We're excited to speak with the industry leaders at PWR Up LA on how mobile esports gaming is a rapidly growing part of the video gaming industry, especially internationally," said MOGO Chief Gaming Officer Kim Meltzer. "We are honored to help catapult India in the spotlight of the global gaming market and educate key stakeholders on the level of esports happening in the country. The impressive awards won by Indian influencers at the Esports Awards last year provided some great traction in our efforts to bring top-tier Indian gamers into the limelight."

According to Esports Awards Head of Brand Engagement Lee Cramp, "MOGO excels in showcasing Indian players on the global gaming stage, and we are delighted to extend our support to their endeavor by welcoming them to PWR UP Los Angeles. PWR UP events are meticulously designed to provide a global outlook on the gaming industry. Our values and objectives are perfectly in sync, making this partnership a seamless fit."

Event details, including presentation topics and bios, are available at https://esports.eventscase.com/EN/PWRUPLosAngeles:

Tuesday 13th June, 2023.

Registration opens from 14:00pm

Hosted by: Nixon Peabody, 300 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90071-3151

PWR Up is the ultimate networking events series dedicated to esports, tech and entertainment executives across Europe and the US.

With an unwavering focus on industry growth and innovation, PWR UP is designed to bring together key decision-makers and thought leaders to shape the future of the rapidly evolving gaming and tech landscape.

The PWR UP event series was launched in 2020 by the team behind the Esports Awards, the most prestigious night in the esports calendar. PWR UP curate thought-provoking agendas featuring expert speakers, interactive panel discussions, fireside chats, and in-depth workshops.

With events hosted in key cities across Europe and the United States, PWR UP ensure a truly international perspective and a diverse representation of the global gaming and entertainment ecosystem. Twitter // Linkedin

Esports Awards

Founded in 2015, the Esports Awards is the most prestigious night in the esports calendar and the only global award show that aims to recognize esports excellence.

The Esports Awards is dedicated to showcasing world-class performance and innovation from every corner of the industry throughout the year and reaches its pinnacle at its end-of-year ceremony considered the Oscars of esports. The ceremony celebrates everyone from the players, teams, media, hardware providers, games, events, and personalities that shape the esports industry. The 2021 Esports Awards saw a record-breaking 20 million viewers across the campaign and 10 million votes counted. For 2022 the Esports Awards is moving to a new home at Resorts World Las Vegas.

About Mobile Global Esports Inc.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM) is a mobile esports and social platform company that holds trademark and IP rights for collegiate esports tournaments, teams, and players in India. Mobile Global Esports ("MOGO" or "Mogo") was organized in March of 2021 to carry on and expand an esports business (the "Business") started by its predecessor in 2016. MOGO is now building out and expanding its esports business, with special focus on India and other South Asian markets. For more information about the Company, please visit MOGO's website and Instagram, Facebook & Twitter social media accounts. Investors can sign up for updates at MOGO Investor Relations Site: https://ir.mogoesports.com/alerts

