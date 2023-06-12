The Gothenburg district court in Sweden has charged eight people for allegedly stealing nearly $416,000 of air source heat pumps, geothermal heat pumps, white goods and tools from multiple locations in the western part of the country. The Swedish Police Authority said on Friday that eight individuals face prosecution for the theft of air source and geothermal heat pumps in Sweden. Thefts of heat pumps occurred over an extended period across multiple locations in Fyrbodal and the surrounding area, the police said. The investigation was initiated following the theft of heat pumps from an undisclosed ...

