Renac Power's new all-in-one energy storage system for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications features a 110.6 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery system with a 50 kW inverter.Renac Power displayed new all-in-one energy storage systems with inverters and battery modules at the recent SNEC trade show in Shanghai, China. The systems are designed for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. The China-based storage and inverter manufacturer said the 110.6 kWh, 460.8 V battery features lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells. It purportedly has a life cycle of more than 6,000 cycles. ...

