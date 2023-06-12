Hurtigruten Norway. a cruise ship operator, said its new wind-solar-powered cruise vessel will be ready in 2030. It will have a storage capacity of 60 MWh.Hurtigruten Norway has unveiled plans to construct its first zero-emission ship, powered by solar and wind energy, ahead of its 130th anniversary. The company aims to develop the most energy-efficient cruise ship in the world, known as the Sea Zero. It will be 135 meters (443 feet) long and feature 270 cabins accommodating 500 guests and 99 crew members. The project involves collaboration with the Norwegian research institute Sintef and 12 other ...

