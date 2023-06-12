Viatris 2022 Sustainability Report: Our Initial Access and Health Goals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / At Viatris, we believe that access is incredibly personal. It is fundamental to our mission and a universal need and right, especially important in challenging times.

Given Viatris' unique portfolio and footprint, we touch all of life's moments, from birth to end of life, acute conditions and chronic diseases. We see across multiple therapeutic areas to people at the center of their own unique health journey. We are focused on meeting individual needs, whether with a generic medicine, an improved version of an existing medicine or a truly novel therapeutic solution.

We provide medicines on the WHO Essential Medicines List (EML) and the WHO Prequalification List (PreQ), which are important components of scaling access. Essential medicines are those that satisfy the priority health care needs of a population. They can save lives, reduce suffering and improve health. They are selected considering disease prevalence and public health relevance, evidence of efficacy and safety and comparative cost-effectiveness. They are intended to be available in functioning health systems at all times, in appropriate dosage forms, of assured quality and at prices individuals and health systems can afford. The PreQ list allows for U.N. and other multilateral donor procurement, as well as accelerated registration processes in low- and lower-middle income countries.

We go beyond developing, making and distributing highquality medicines. With the needs of people at the heart of what we do, we work to help find solutions that support resilient health systems. We have designed our global operations and supply chain to be a reliable and flexible partner for access across the world, constantly adapting to an ever-evolving landscape.

We pursue holistic approaches to prevention, diagnosis, treatment and disease management. We work to build public health awareness, to support and implement research, to deliver access to health education, and to advocate for public policies that advance sustainable access.

As a global healthcare company committed to truly supporting equity in access to treatment, we advocate for policies advancing efficiency of regulatory systems, creating pro-competitive policy environments and supporting longterm market viability and global supply networks. Unless continuous support for access is prioritized across all policies, limitations on access will persist.

Through global and local engagement, we seek to bring regulatory harmonization and increased effectiveness across geographies, to speed up approval procedures, product registrations and geographic expansion - all part of making quality treatment available faster and often at more affordable prices to patients across the world.

Our Portfolio and Reach in 2022:

Served ~1 billion patients globally 1

Sold > 80 billion doses of medicine across > 165 countries and territories

Reached ~ 90% of low- and lower-middleincome countries

Had >250 products on the WHO EML and 62 products on the WHO PreQ List

Provided products that treat the top 10 of the WHO's leading causes of death globally

Locally available medicines addressed at least half of the top ten local causes of death, across all country income bands, in >100 countries

Advancing On Our Initial Access and Health Goals

We help address the challenges in preventing and treating both infectious and noncommunicable diseases (NCDs). In 2022, we set initial company-wide goals to expand access and support more resilient healthcare systems. The first goal involves combatting the global HIV/AIDS epidemic, an area in which we have made a strong impact for many years. The second goal centers on strengthening healthcare professional education and training - a vital element to building more resilient healthcare systems and addressing the burden of NCDs, which account for nearly 75% of global deaths annually.3

Our Access Goals:

Provide ARV therapy equivalent to a total of 30 million patients, including more than 2 million children living with HIV/AIDS, between 2022 and the end of 2025.

Our Progress: In 2022, we made progress toward our goal by providing treatments for approximately 8 million patients, including almost 600,000 children living with HIV/AIDS.

Impact 100 million patients via HCP education and outreach regarding prevention, diagnosis and treatment options for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer and other important chronic conditions to improve outcomes through the NCD Academy by the end of 2025.

Our Progress: More than 19,000 individuals have an NCD Academy account, representing approximately 48.6 million patients impacted.2

Sources

1The number of patients served is an estimate calculated using internal sales data (global volume of doses sold in 2022 in all markets as aligned with IQVIA standard units), divided by estimated per patient usage, which is based on treatment dose, treatment duration, and treatment adherence as estimated by Viatris Medical Affairs based on approved label indication and instructions for use, current international guideline recommendations, and common usage in clinical practice. Patients using multiple Viatris medicines may be counted as multiple patients. Certain adjustments were applied in consideration of announced divestitures and to account for acceptable alternatives to the patient usage factors noted above, and rounded to the nearest hundred million. Estimates may be subject to reassessment.

2Patient reach calculated by multiplying the number of HCP learners by the average number of patients treated, as self-reported by HCP learners upon registering for NCD Academy. Patient reach includes unique patients as well as repeat patient encounters. As of January 2023.

3WHO HIV and AIDS Fact Sheet

