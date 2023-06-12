Punjab state in India has issued a tender for 1.2 GW of solar power, inviting potential bidders to establish grid-connected solar projects throughout the region.From pv magazine India Punjab State Power Corp. Ltd .(PSPCL) has launched two separate tenders to procure 1 GW and 200 MW of solar power from grid-connected PV projects. The bidders selected by PSPCL will be able tzo set up solar projects anywhere in Punjab. As of May 31, 2023, Punjab had installed 1,176.79 MW of cumulative solar capacity, including 831.75 MW from ground-mounted PV projects, 264.19 MW rooftop, and 80.85 MW off-grid/KUSUM ...

