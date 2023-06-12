ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY S.A.: Accor Acquisition Company completed the buy-back and cancellation of all of the Market Shares

Accor Acquisition Company completed the buy-back and cancellation of all of the Market Shares

On June 12, 2023, Accor Acquisition Company ("AAC" or the "Company") completed the buy-back and cancellation of all of its Market Shares, in accordance with the Company's press releases dated April 27, 2023 and June 2, 2023.

On June 2, 2023, the Company issued a Final Buy-Back Notice, announcing its decision to proceed with the early buy-back, for immediate cancellation by way of capital reduction, of all its Market Shares, i.e. 27,702,143 Market Shares, at a unit price of 10 Euros, in accordance with the Articles of Association and the terms and conditions of the Market Shares (and as described in the Prospectus).

The effective buy-back of all Market Shares was carried out today, without any action being required from the holders of Market Shares.

The Market Shares and the Market Warrants were delisted by Euronext Paris on June 12, 2023. As of today, no further securities in the Company are admitted to trading on Euronext Paris.

The holders of Founder Shares will meet in a combined general meeting in order to, inter alia, approve the accounts for the financial year ended on 31 December 2022 and decide on the early dissolution and liquidation of the Company.

As a result of the failure to complete an IBC on the Initial Business Combination Deadline, the Market Warrants and the Founder Warrants are definitively deprived of any exercise right and will expire without any value in the context of the forthcoming liquidation, in accordance with their respective terms and conditions, the Company's Articles of Association, the Prospectus and the Company's press releases dated May 28, 2021, April 27, 2023 and June 2, 2023.

ABOUT ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY

Accor Acquisition Company ("AAC") is the first European Corporate Special Purpose Acquisition Company ("SPAC") sponsored by Accor and created for the exclusive purpose of acquiring one or several businesses active in sectors adjacent to Accor's core hospitality business, including Food and Beverage, Flexible Working, Wellness, Entertainment & Events and Travel Technology.

Contacts : Anne-France Malrieu

Media Relations

afmalrieu@image7.fr Pierre Boisselier

Financial communication

Pierre.boisselier@accor.com

