Full-service integrated agency plants first post in Europe to serve expanding global client roster

R\West, a full-service integrated marketing agency founded in 1997, has officially expanded into Europe with a new team and office in Amsterdam. Specializing in consumer product and service challenger brands from fashion to financial services, R\West is a team of 70 with offices in Portland and New York.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612547836/en/

Ruben Kosman will be joining R\West's Amsterdam office as managing director (Photo: Business Wire)

??The agency landed Ruben Kosman as managing director to lead R\West's Amsterdam office and clients. He will play an integral role in the strategic growth and leadership of the agency while overseeing client service, growth and success. Prior to joining R\West, Ruben served as the global chief production officer and general manager at the international agency ZORBA. Before that he was a managing director and executive producer at Fin Design Effects in Shanghai City, China.

"We've always aspired to be the best small agency in the world," said Sean Blixseth, R\West CEO. "Expanding our footprint and team in Europe takes us one step closer as we bring our current and prospective clients an integrated and seamless opportunity to engage locally while achieving global reach and results."

Also on R\West's Amsterdam team is Cari Spinnler. Cari is a senior brand manager currently overseeing domestic and international brand campaigns for R\West clients. Currently, the agency works with global footwear brand SOREL and European-based brands Bonne Maman, Rioja Wines and Walker's Shortbread.

"It's an honor to join an agency with a proven track record for success through its highly effective and integrated approach to deliver reach and impact globally," said Kosman. "We have our sights set on some incredible opportunities for our current clients while engaging additional challenger brands looking to grow and expand in markets throughout Europe and the United States."

About R\West

Founded in 1997, R\West is an integrated full-service marketing agency with offices in Portland, Ore., New York and Amsterdam. R\West specializes in advertising, creative design, interactive strategy and design, media planning and buying, social media strategy, public relations and strategic partnerships. Current clients range industries from consumer packaged goods, dining, entertainment, fashion, financial services, wine and spirits and more, including Bonne Maman,

Chrome Industries, Cirque du Soleil, Clé de Peau, DeMarini, Patelco Credit Union, Rioja Wines, SOREL Footwear, Teachers Credit Union, Walker's Shortbread and Washington State Wines, among others. For more information about R\West, please visit www.rwest.com. Follow R\West on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612547836/en/

Contacts:

Megan McWilliams

meganm@rwest.com