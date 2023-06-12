Anzeige
Montag, 12.06.2023
Rekordtag bei NuGen Medical?! Power-News schieben gewaltig an!
12.06.2023 | 20:00
Sportium: MANCHESTER CITY BECOMES WORLD'S MOST VALUABLE FOOTBALL BRAND

BRAND FINANCE FOOTBALL 50

  • With a value of 1,506 million euros, the British team leads Brand Finance's "Football 50 2023".
  • In 2022 Sportium became the club's Official Betting Partner in Latin America.

BARCELONA, Spain, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to a 13% growth in value to €1,506 million, Manchester City has become the most valuable football brand in the world according to the Brand Finance Football 50[1] report. The English club has seen a 34% increase in value following the pandemic and this year has reached its highest ever value.

Sportium es la casa de apuestas oficial del Manchester City Football Club en América Latina (PRNewsfoto/Sportium)

City, winners of five of the last six Premier Leagues and already with its first Champions League, has become the second English team in history to sign a treble with Premier, FA Cup and Champions League. The Cityzens signed an agreement with Sportium at the end of 2022 that made it the club's Official Betting Partner in Latin America. The alliance reflects the strong commitment of the two brands to defend and bring everywhere the authentic values of the sport on its way to success.

Manchester City's rise to the number one spot in the ranking of the most valuable clubs is matched by its presence in the top five of the ranking of the world's strongest clubs. City Football Group is the most valuable company in the world of football, with a brand value of 4,143 million euros.

About Sportium:

Sportium, Casa de Apuestas number 1 in Spain, is part of the CIRSA Group, a leading multinational gaming and leisure company in Spain and Latin America, a group with more than 40 years of experience in the sector. It currently has a presence in more than 7 countries, with almost 3,000 points of sale throughout Spain and Latin America, and a digital presence in these markets.

As part of its commitment to sport, Sportium is from 2022 the official bookmaker of Manchester City FC in Latin America, betting to go hand in hand with one of the most influential clubs in the world.

More info:

Web: http://sports.sportium.es/es
Corporate Web:somosportium.com
Twitter: @sportium
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/5013000/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sportium/

BCW-Global
equipobcw.sportium@bcw-global.com

[1] Football 50 2023 https://static.brandirectory.com/reports/brand-finance-football-50-2023-full-report-2.pdf

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2099163/Sportium_City.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/manchester-city-becomes-worlds-most-valuable-football-brand-301848531.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
