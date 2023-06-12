Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
12.06.2023 | 20:02
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Driving Change in BPO: Philanthropist and Innovator Arnold Valencia Steps Into Role as VP of Client Development at Clark Staff

Clark Staff, a leading Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company, is proud to announce the appointment of Arnold Valencia as the new Vice President of Client Development. Known for his dedication towards philanthropy and job creation in the Philippines, Valencia's appointment signals an exciting new era for the company.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / Previously involved in companies where he was both founder and CEO, Valencia brings a wealth of experience and an innovative approach to his new role. With a robust history of consulting clients on how to leverage remote staffing, Valencia has a longstanding relationship with Clark Staff, as an outsourcing consultant and reseller of its services for five years before joining as the VP of Client Development.

Arnold Valencia

Arnold Valencia



Valencia's extensive professional journey includes founding his own remote staffing company, which he considers a passion project driven by a desire to help others. Now, he brings that same drive and commitment to Clark Staff.

"Arnold Valencia doesn't just bring a distinguished professional background to Clark Staff, he brings a commitment to social responsibility and an unwavering dedication to job creation that aligns perfectly with our company's core values," says Zack Williamson, CEO and co-founder of Clark Staff. He added, "His appointment as VP of Client Development is not just a win for our company, but a win for the larger community that will benefit from his leadership and vision."

Valencia's appointment comes as part of Clark Staff's ongoing commitment to enhancing client services while also contributing to the broader community. However, his focus extends far beyond his successful professional journey. Valencia is recognized for his dedication to community enrichment and his ongoing commitment to creating job opportunities in the Philippine workforce.

"I've always wanted to contribute to the Philippines in a substantial way, beyond just charity work," Valencia explains. "Being named VP of Client Development at Clark Staff allows me to do just that. My goal is to create more jobs for our local workforce while continuing to provide our clients with strategic insights on leveraging remote staffing to their benefit."

Clark Staff is an American-owned and operated, full-service BPO company located in St. Petersburg, Florida with locations in the Philippines, India, and the country of Georgia. Clark Staff offers a wide range of service solutions to companies of any size and industry. For more information, visit https://clarkstaff.com.

##


Contact Information

Zack Williamson
CEO, Clark Staff
zack@clarkstaff.com

Kenneth Pangan
Marketing Manager, Clark Staff
kenneth@clarkoutsourcing.com
+63952325817

SOURCE: Clark Staff

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760570/Driving-Change-in-BPO-Philanthropist-and-Innovator-Arnold-Valencia-Steps-Into-Role-as-VP-of-Client-Development-at-Clark-Staff

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
