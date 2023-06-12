A. Larry Ross Communications: 'Weekly Wisdom With Jeff Schreve' Audio Devotional Launches on Pray.com, a New Way to Apply Godly Principles to Everyday Life

'Weekly Wisdom with Jeff Schreve' is distributed by iHeartPodcasts

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / Pray.com, the No. 1 app for daily prayer and faith-based content, launched 'Weekly Wisdom with Jeff Schreve' in collaboration with iHeartPodcasts. An audio devotional voiced by Pastor Jeff Schreve, 'Weekly Wisdom' breaks down sections of the Bible, extracting applicable themes and truths that encourage, grow, and enrich believers' walks with the Lord. Each episode runs less than 10 minutes, making it easy to listen on-the-go.



Weekly Wisdom image

Weekly Wisdom with Jeff Schreve

"We believe 'Weekly Wisdom' will encourage and uplift listeners, amplifying the simple truth of the Gospel," said Max Bard, Pray.com VP of Content. "We hope the messages will soften and change the hearts of those who have been conditioned to view the Bible as a rule book, rather than living, breathing scripture. We trust the podcast will make the Word a tangible tool for living a godly life."

Jeff Schreve is lead pastor at First Baptist Church Texarkana, where he has been serving since 2003. He is founder of From His Heart Ministries, a national non-profit started in 2004. He leads the organization's outreach through evangelical and teaching media. He and his wife Debbie have a growing family of three daughters and four grandkids. Called to preach after a career in sales, Schreve graduated with a Doctor of Ministry from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in 2014. He is a passionate speaker with great humor, personality and strong enthusiasm about spreading the Gospel.

"It is a great privilege to partner with Pray.com in the 'Weekly Wisdom Podcast'," Schreve said. "These short devotionals are designed to help people grow in their knowledge and understanding of the Lord Jesus Christ, God's only Son and man's only Savior. My hope is that listeners would be challenged and encouraged to walk by faith and truly become doers of the Word."

Pray.com founder Steve Gatena adds: "We are honored to partner with Jeff as he voices 'Weekly Wisdom.' The core of all we do at Pray.com is emphasizing messages of redemption and grace, and we are confident this podcast will positively reinforce these themes."

In addition to 'Weekly Wisdom,' Pray.com hosts podcasts from leading pastors and speakers, meditative and reflective prayers and Bible-based resources to aid listeners in their spiritual journeys. Pray.com podcasts are distributed by iHeartPodcasts.

Find "Weekly Wisdom with Jeff Schreve" and other prayer and faith-based content at www.pray.com/discover and on the iHeartRadio app.

About Pray.com

Pray.com helps people make prayer a priority. Founded in 2016 to grow faith, cultivate community and leave a legacy of helping others, Pray.com is the world's No. 1 app for daily prayer and faith-based content. Reaching more than 14 million people worldwide through its mobile app and website, it is the easiest way to incorporate prayer into daily life. Founders are Steve Gatena, Mike Lynn, Ryan Beck and Matthew Potter.

Contact Information

Melany Ethridge

melany@alarryross.com

(214) 912-8934

SOURCE: Pray.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760716/Weekly-Wisdom-With-Jeff-Schreve-Audio-Devotional-Launches-on-Praycom-a-New-Way-to-Apply-Godly-Principles-to-Everyday-Life