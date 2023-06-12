Hoylu AB: Hoylu publishes updated proposal for the AGM

The board of directors ofHoylu AB ("Hoylu" or the "Company") presents an updated proposal for the resolution on a new share-based incentive program in the Company. The updated proposal entails a change in the number of shares to be issued and distributed to the participants as well as a change in the period for the exercise of the warrants.

The notice to the annual general meeting 2023 included a proposition from the board of directors for the Company to issue a maximum of 60,000,000 warrants under the proposed Incentive Program 2023/2027. The warrants were proposed to have an exercise period from 1 January 2027 to 31 January 2027. In addition, the warrants issued under the program were proposed to be offered to management and employees in the Company or the Company's subsidiaries in accordance with the following principles:

"Senior Management consisting of up to 5 people, shall be offered to acquire no more than 4,000,000 warrants, amounting to a total of no more than 20,000,000 warrants.





Other employees consisting of up to 30 people, shall be offered to acquire no more than 666,660 warrants, amounting to a total of no more than 20,000,000 warrants.





Future employees consisting of up to 30 people, shall be offered to acquire no more than 666,660 warrants, amounting to a total of no more than 20,000,000 warrants."





The new proposal includes a proposition to issue a maximum of 74,000,000 warrants under the Incentive Program 2023/2027 with an exercise period from 1 January 2027 to 30 June 2027. The warrants issued under the program will be offered to management and employees in the Company or the Company's subsidiaries in accordance with the following principles:

Senior Management shall be offered to acquire no more than 36,000,000 warrants.





Other employees shall be offered to acquire no more than 34,000,000 warrants.





Future employees shall be offered to acquire no more than 4,000,000 warrants.





No further changes have been made to the proposal included in the notice to the AGM. The board's new proposal for the Incentive Program 2023/2027 is available, in its entirety, on the Company's webpage.

For more information, please contact:

Truls Baklid, CEO Hoylu + 47 924 38 900 Email: tob@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO Hoylu + 1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu's visual collaboration technology empowers distributed teams to translate ideas into actions. Large enterprises as well as small and medium companies rely on Hoylu to run projects, programs, and initiatives across time zones and continents as seamlessly as when working in the same room.

For more information: www.hoylu.com

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46



Publication

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8:00 PM CEST on June 12, 2023.