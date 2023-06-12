The Rise Conference: Top Entrepreneurs Unite at Rise Conference 2023 to Share Strategies for Explosive Business Growth, Featuring Vick Tipnes, Grant Cardone, Tim Grover, Nick Sarnicola, and Axe Elite Founder Albert Shakhnazarov

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / The Rise Conference is currently one of the world's most elite events for entrepreneurs. The conference will bring together over a dozen of the world's most successful business leaders, entertainers and entrepreneurs, who will share the same tips, tricks and strategies they use to get massive results.

The event has only one goal: to enable all attendees to break through their ceiling and reach the next level both in business and in life. Undoubtedly, the event will be absolutely life-changing for everyone who attends. So, if you're serious about growth and want to scale in 2023, you need to be in that room.

This year, the conference will be held in Tampa, Florida, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During three explosive days, all attendees will be able to connect with the most sought-after entrepreneurs in the world, gaining new insights, mastering their skills, and leveling up the way they do business and life.

Some of the top speakers of the event will be Vick Tipnes, entrepreneur, author and host of the conference; Rick Ross, rap superstar and entrepreneur; Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Enterprises; Nick Sarnicola, founder of the health and wellness direct sales company ViSalus; and Tim Grover, trainer of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Albert Shakhnazarov , founder of Axe Elite , a tech-enabled telecommunication marketing organization that has been in business for over a decade, and many others, will also participate in The Rise Conference. He will participate in a panel where he will share, alongside other top level entrepreneurs, the strategies needed to build and scale a business to eight figures.

Born in a refugee camp in Moscow, Russia, Shakhnazarov's early years were marked by intense struggle and hardship. His family, seeking refuge from political persecution in Azerbaijan, endured a harrowing journey through refugee camps, motels, and dire living conditions.

Today, his company Axe Elite is recognized as one of the top-producing partners for multi-billion-dollar telecommunication giants. The business is empowering people to create a culture where limitations are non-existent, with dozens of agents and fully renovated headquarters.

At The Rise Conference, Shakhnazarov will share key insights for success, as well as his incredible testimony and experience on how to succeed in today's society. Without a doubt, this is an amazing chance for attendees to connect with experts-in-the-field and gain invaluable insight from those who have built lucrative careers out of starting and scaling successful companies.

The event is designed for high-achievers, entrepreneurs and innovators from every industry. So, if you're one of them this is your signal to attend The Rise Conference and accelerate your growth. Reserve your seat here today!

About The Rise Conference:

It is currently one of the world's most elite events for entrepreneurs. The conference will bring together over a dozen of the world's most successful business leaders, entertainers and entrepreneurs, who will share the same tips, tricks and strategies they use to get massive results.

Contact:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

phendersonnews@gmail.com

SOURCE: The Rise Conference





View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760726/Top-Entrepreneurs-Unite-at-Rise-Conference-2023-to-Share-Strategies-for-Explosive-Business-Growth-Featuring-Vick-Tipnes-Grant-Cardone-Tim-Grover-Nick-Sarnicola-and-Axe-Elite-Founder-Albert-Shakhnazarov