HEICO Corporation Declares $.10 Semi-Annual Cash Dividend

HOLLYWOOD, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A and HEI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.10 per share cash dividend payable on all shares of its Class A Common Stock and its Common Stock.

The dividend is HEICO's 90th consecutive semiannual cash dividend since 1979.

The dividend is payable on July 17, 2023 to all shareholders of record on July 3, 2023.

Laurans A. Mendelson, HEICO's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, along with Eric A. Mendelson and Victor H. Mendelson, HEICO's Co-Presidents, remarked, "Recognizing HEICO's record results, strong cash generation and excellent growth, our Board of Directors declared our 90th consecutive semi-annual cash dividend since 1979. With the supermajority of HEICO's Team Members being shareholders through their HEICO 401K accounts, we are proud that so many HEICO Team Members will benefit from this cash dividend along with all other HEICO owners."

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers. For more information about HEICO, please visit our website at www.heico.com.

Certain statements in this press release will constitute forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and contingencies. HEICO's actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by those forward-looking statements as a result of factors including, but not limited to: the severity, magnitude and duration of public health threats, such as the COVID-19 pandemic ("Health Emergencies"); HEICO's liquidity and the amount and timing of cash generation; lower commercial air travel caused by Health Emergencies and their aftermath, airline fleet changes or airline purchasing decisions, which could cause lower demand for our goods and services; product specification costs and requirements, which could cause an increase to our costs to complete contracts; governmental and regulatory demands, export policies and restrictions, reductions in defense, space or homeland security spending by U.S. and/or foreign customers or competition from existing and new competitors, which could reduce our sales; our ability to introduce new products and services at profitable pricing levels, which could reduce our sales or sales growth; product development or manufacturing difficulties, which could increase our product development and manufacturing costs and delay sales; our ability to make acquisitions, including obtaining any applicable domestic and/or foreign governmental approvals, and achieve operating synergies from acquired businesses; customer credit risk; interest, foreign currency exchange and income tax rates; economic conditions, including the effects of inflation, within and outside of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries, which could negatively impact our costs and revenues; and defense spending or budget cuts, which could reduce our defense-related revenue. With regard to the pending Wencor Acquisition, capital markets and economic conditions could adversely affect HEICO's ability to obtain debt financing on the terms and timing contemplated, regulatory approvals may delay or otherwise impact the acquisition, and Wencor's business may not perform as expected due to the same factors listed above that may affect HEICO's business. Parties receiving this material are encouraged to review all of HEICO's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to filings on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

