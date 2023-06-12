International Paper Company: International Paper Celebrates Military Appreciation Month 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / Tinisha Roberts, Senior Manager for Corporate Staff Groups, Performance & Analysis, is one of our many IP team members who we owe thanks for their military service. Tinisha has worked for more than two decades with IP, and served for 12 years, ending her service as Staff Sergeant (E-6).

Tinisha says: "My military experience armed me with many skills related to managing people, dealing with conflict and managerial courage...I encourage veterans starting with IP to continue to tap into their military learnings and bring them forward where they are applicable. The leadership and training they bring to any job will help them support their team in reaching goals with structure and a 'can do' attitude."

Stephanie Tindall, HR Business Partner for NAC, is one of our many IP team members who we owe thanks for their military service. Stephanie served four years in the Army in Air Defence Intelligence / S3 Operations Management Deployment Readiness. Stephanie says: "My military experience helped me learn humility in leadership, agility to make decisions and a team winning mindset," said Stephanie. "And for those currently transitioning to civilian life, remember to be patient with yourself. Comradery is hard to find outside of your brothers and sisters in arms but those at IP will be your new family to build and grow with."

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of North America's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2022 were $21.2 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

About International Paper - EMEA

In Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), International Paper focuses on the production and marketing of fiber-based packaging and pulp, employing approximately 4,200 people. As a leading supplier of high-quality corrugated containers for a multitude of applications, we serve customers throughout the region from our network of two recycled containerboard mills and 23 box plants in France, Italy, Morocco, Portugal and Spain. Pulp production is centered in Gdansk, Poland. Other products available from International Paper in the region include Kraft linerboard and recycled containerboard, as well as pulp.

