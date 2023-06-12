Aspo Oyj: Aspo's subsidiary Leipurin signs a sale and lease back agreement for its property in Tyresö, Sweden

Aspo Plc

June 12, 2023, at 10:15 p.m.



Aspo's subsidiary Leipurin signs a sale and leaseback agreement for its property in Tyresö, Sweden

Aspo's subsidiary Leipurin has signed a sale and lease back agreement for its property in Tyresö, Sweden. The property came into Leipurin's ownership via the Kobia acquisition that took place on 1 September 2022. The buyer of the property is Revelop, a Swedish real estate investor.

With this transaction, Leipurin completes the program to sell and lease back the three properties it obtained in the Kobia acquisition. The aggregated sales price of the Gothenburg, Hässleholm and Tyresö properties is approximately EUR 13.6 million. As a result of the sale and lease back transactions, Aspo recognizes a total sales gain of approximately EUR 0.4 million.

The transactions as a whole are close to cost neutral, as the depreciation expense of the assets owned will be replaced by depreciation for the leased assets of similar size. The initial lease term for all properties is 5 years and the total EBIT impact is approximately EUR -0.15 million annually.



"The Tyresö transaction marks the completion of our sale and lease back program for the Kobia property and I am very happy about the prompt execution and favorable results of the process. Overall, Leipurin's Kobia acquisition has already proven to be a success - both strategically, financially and operationally", says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo Group.



