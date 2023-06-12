Dart Appraisal Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Appraisal innovator helped launch today's Appraisal Management Company industry

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / Dart Appraisal, a nationwide appraisal management company (AMC), is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. In a marketplace where most providers were established following the real estate crash of 2008, Dart Appraisal is proud to have been providing full-service appraisal management solutions since 1993.

"Very early on, I realized how much pressure was put on appraisers if they did not have a referee," said Darton Case, Founder and CEO of Dart Appraisal. "I believed that an appraisal management company should create transparency between the lender and appraiser, cultivating a process that brings out the best in both parties."

The company grew from mainly operating in Michigan to a nationwide business by 1998. Dart Appraisal employs thousands of independent contractor appraisers across the country, providing its lender clients with county-level coverage in every state. It remains an independently owned and operated company.

"We are incredibly proud of this milestone anniversary," said Michael Dresden, President of Dart Appraisal. "Thirty years is something to celebrate in any industry, but even more so in the AMC space where less than 10% of our direct competitors were even established as AMCs before the 2008 real estate crash. Our longevity is a testament not only to our company's integrity, but also the quality of our appraiser panel, top-notch technology, and excellent customer service."

"When we started this company 30 years ago, I wanted to provide our customers, team members and appraisers with an experience that was, above anything, reliable and consistent," said Case. "That vision remains the same for the next 30 years and beyond, and I want to thank everyone who has been a part of our company, whether as an employee, client, or appraiser. The past 30 years have been some of the most rewarding years of my life, and I am looking forward to what we'll accomplish in the years to come."

