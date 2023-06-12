Condor Resources Inc.: Condor Submits Drill Permit Application for the Cobreorco Copper-Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / Condor Resources Inc. - ("Condor" or the "Company") (TSXV:CN) is pleased advise it has applied to the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines (the "MEM") for the primary environmental permit required to initiate a drill program at Cobreorco. The Declaración de Impacto Ambiental, or "DIA", seeks approval for up to forty drill platforms.

Submission for the DIA is the culmination of months of work, and includes environmental studies, archeological studies, and other data and matters required by the permitting regulations. Processing and approval by the MEM is expected to take several months.

The 50 sq km Cobreorco Porphyry-Skarn Project in south central Peru was acquired by staking, is royalty free, and 100% owned by Condor. It is located in the province of Andahuaylas in the department of Apurimac, in the prolific Eocene-Oligocene aged Andahuaylas-Yauri porphyry copper belt. This region is influenced by the Abancay deflection, and is home to the Las Bambas, Huaquira, Constancia, Tintaya and Antapaccay deposits. At Cobreorco, numerous porphyry and skarn related copper-gold occurrences are exposed in outcrop, and geo-physical surveys completed by Condor support the potential for discovery of copper and skarn related deposits within the main 2 sq km area of interest.

For more information on the Cobreorco project, please refer to our news release of August 11, 2022. https://condorresources.com/news/2022/condor-updates-on-the-cobreorco-copper-gold-project/

Condor is an active explorer focused exclusively on Peru, supplemented by a project generator and royalty model designed to generate exploration capital whilst minimizing shareholder dilution. Our objective in advancing our portfolio of projects is the discovery of a major new precious metals or base metals deposit in Peru. Project acquisition and exploration activities are managed by the Company's Lima based exploration team.

