FnF Research: USD 16.3 Billion Growth in SCADA Market Size - Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, the global SCADA market size was nearly $9.9 billion in 2022 and is set to increase to about $16.3 billion by 2030 along with securing the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030.



Report Link with All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/scada-market

SCADA Market: Overview

SCADA is an abbreviated form of supervisory control and data acquisition. Moreover, it comprises computers, graphical user interfaces, and network data communications for high-level supervision of processes as well as machines. Furthermore, it includes sensors and other equipment including programmable logic controllers, and an interface with plant processes or machinery. In addition to this, SCADA systems play a pivotal role as they gather and process real-time information and thus help in preserving efficiency.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/scada-market

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global SCADA market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 7.9% over the forecast timespan (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global SCADA market was evaluated at nearly $9.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $16.3 billion by 2030.

The global SCADA market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to escalating demand for oil & gas has translated into demand for SCADA for automating & controlling production processes.

Based on the component, the remote terminal unit segment is predicted to contribute majorly towards the global market share over the forecast timeline.

In terms of the offering, the services segment is projected to record the highest CAGR over 2023-2030.

Based on end-user, the process industries segment is projected to account for a major share of the global market during 2023-2030.

Region-wise, the European SCADA market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "SCADA Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Component (Remote Terminal Unit, Programmable Logic Controller, and Human-Machine Interface), By Offering (Hardware, Services, and Software), By End-User (Process Industries, Utilities, and Discrete Manufacturing), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 - 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global SCADA Market: Growth Drivers

Humungous Penetration of SCADA in the Oil & Gas Sector To Boost The Global Market Trends.

Escalating demand for oil & gas has translated into demand for SCADA for automating & controlling production processes, thereby steering the expansion of the SCADA market globally. In addition to this, extensive use of SCADA in downstream, upstream, and midstream applications of the oil & gas sector will steer the expansion of the global market in the years ahead. Furthermore, humungous energy requirements have translated into the growing penetration of SCADA in oil & gas firms. This, in turn, has paved the way for the growth of the SCADA business across the globe.

Furthermore, SCADA finds a slew of applications in water & wastewater treatment, power, automotive, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, electrical, chemical, electronics, and power industries. In addition to this, the Industry 4.0 revolution has prompted huge demand for SCADA tools. Large-scale penetration of IoT and AI in various end-use sectors has further scaled up the global SCADA market demand.

Global SCADA Market: Restraints

Increasing Costs Related to the Installation of SCADA Systems To Inhibit the Global Industry Expansion.

Surging costs pertaining to the deployment and maintenance of SCADA tools can pose a threat to the expansion of the global SCADA industry. For instance, components such as centralized computer devices and software are costly.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/scada-market

SCADA Market: Opportunities

Breakthroughs in Wireless Sensor Networks To Open New Growth Opportunities For the Global Market.

Advancements in wireless sensor networks along with their surging acceptance in the process industries will open new growth avenues for the SCADA market across the globe. Large-scale application of wireless sensor networks in a slew of industries, including pharmaceuticals, water & wastewater treatment, and oil & gas sectors will further enlarge the scope of growth of the global industry.

SCADA Market: Challenges

Growing Acts of Cyber-Terrorism to Put Up a Big Challenge for the Global Industry in the Upcoming Years.

SCADA systems are prone to cyberattacks and this has posed a huge challenge to the expansion of the SCADA systems industry across the globe. For instance, SCADA systems comprise a network of mainframe computers, storage systems, sensors, and communication systems, which are prone to cyberattacks.

Global SCADA Market: Segmentation

The global SCADA market is sectored into components, offerings, end-user, and regions.

In terms of components, the global SCADA market is sectored into process industries, utilities, and discrete manufacturing segments. Furthermore, the remote terminal unit segment, which contributed to the largest share of the global market in 2022, is set to hold its segmental dominance in the forecast timespan. The segmental growth in the ensuing eight years can be a result of remote terminal units being key components of SCADA tools.

Apart from this, remote terminal units are used for gathering data, coding it into a transmittable format, and transferring it to the key system. Reportedly, deep sea exploration and extraction activities along with the need for shale gas exploration owing to the huge demand for oil & gas from emerging as well as underdeveloped economies will pave a way for the huge demand for remote terminal units.

Based on end-user, the SCADA industry across the globe is divided into utilities, process industries, and discrete manufacturing segments. Moreover, the process industries segment, which garnered nearly 50% of the global industry share in 2022, is projected to dominate the global industry expansion even in the forecasting timeline. The growth of the segment in the ensuing years can be due to growing competition among the manufacturing units for reducing manufacturing costs and processes. Moreover, the huge demand for SCADA in process industries can be attributed to a surge in the need for real-time visibility in the oil & gas, metal & mining, and food & beverages industries.

On the basis of offering, the global SCADA market is divided into services, hardware, and software & industrial segments. Moreover, the services segment, which accounted for a major share of nearly 60% of the global market in 2022, is predicted to register the highest CAGR in the ensuing years. The segmental expansion over the forecast timeline can be subject to the massive demand for services such as cybersecurity during the customization of SCADA systems.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/scada-market

List of Key Players in SCADA Market:

ABB Ltd.

Enbase LLC

Ing.

Azbil Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

General Electric Company

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc.

Capula Ltd.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

ELYNX TECHNOLOGIES LLC

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Emerson Electric Co.

Siemens AG

Progea srl

Willowglen Systems

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Valmet Oyj

Inductive Automation LLC

Punzenberger COPA-DATA GmbH.

Others

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for SCADA Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the SCADA Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the SCADA Market Industry?

What segments does the SCADA Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the SCADA Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 9.9 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 16.3 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 7.9% 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Segments Covered By Component, Offering, End-User, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered ABB Ltd., Enbase LLC, Ing., Azbil Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Company, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Capula Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., ELYNX TECHNOLOGIES LLC, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Emerson Electric Co., Siemens AG, Progea srl, Willowglen Systems, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Valmet Oyj, Inductive Automation LLC, Punzenberger COPA-DATA GmbH., and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/scada-market

Free Brochure: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ask-to-analyst/scada-market

Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific SCADA market to accrue massive revenues over the forecast timeline.

Asia-Pacific, which accounted lucratively towards the global SCADA market revenue in 2022, is anticipated to continue its dominance over the analysis timeline. The regional market expansion over 2023-2030 can be due to a surge in the penetration of SCADA systems in process automation, power & energy, communication, and electrical utility applications. A surge in the manufacturing units in a slew of industries such as power, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and textile industries will steer the growth of the regional market.

Furthermore, the European SCADA industry, which contributed nearly more than 50% of the global industry share in 2022, is set to register the highest CAGR over the forecast timeline. The factors that are projected to determine the expansion of the regional market include a rise in the allocation of funds in smart grid ventures and a thriving manufacturing sector in the continent.

Global SCADA Market is segmented as follows:

SCADA Market: By Component Outlook (2023-2030)

Remote Terminal Unit

Programmable Logic Controller

Human-Machine Interface

SCADA Market: By Offering Outlook (2023-2030)

Hardware

Services

Software

SCADA Market: By End-User Outlook (2023-2030)

Process Industries

Utilities

Discrete Manufacturing

SCADA Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

· GCC

· South Africa

· Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release: https://www.fnfresearch.com/news/global-scada-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts and Factors

Near Field Communication (NFC) Market : According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global near field communication (NFC) market size was evaluated at $21.1 billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $33.1 billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 14.4% between 2023 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global near field communication (NFC) market size was evaluated at $21.1 billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $33.1 billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 14.4% between 2023 and 2030. Gamification Market : According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global gamification market size was valued at around USD 15.86 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 95.87 billion by 2030 with an increasing CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period.

According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global gamification market size was valued at around USD 15.86 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 95.87 billion by 2030 with an increasing CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period. Data Center Colocation Market : According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global data center colocation market size was evaluated at $62.3 billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $89.3 billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 14.7% between 2023 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global data center colocation market size was evaluated at $62.3 billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $89.3 billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 14.7% between 2023 and 2030. Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market : According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global data acquisition (DAQ) market size was evaluated at $2.1 billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $4.8 billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 6.2% between 2023 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global data acquisition (DAQ) market size was evaluated at $2.1 billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $4.8 billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 6.2% between 2023 and 2030. C-Clamp Market: According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global C-clamp market size was worth USD 814.2 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 989.3 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.3% over the forecast period.

Browse through Facts and Factors's coverage of the Global Technology & Media Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Facts and Factors is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Facts and Factors

Tel: +1 347 690-0211

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +44 2032 894158

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Website: https://www.fnfresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981423/FnF_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/usd-16-3-billion-growth-in-scada-market-size---industry-analysis-market-trends-market-growth-opportunities-301848315.html