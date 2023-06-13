Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2023) - Global Girls Initiative, a Tampa-based non-profit organization dedicated to ending period poverty, announced its support for a newly implemented law in Florida, HB 389: Menstrual Hygiene Products in Public Schools. This law provides free menstrual hygiene products to students in school districts across the state, marking a crucial stride towards achieving menstrual equality.

Aanya Patel of Global Girls Initiative

Spearheaded by Florida State Representative Kelly Skidmore (D - Boca Raton), and supported by Global Girls Initiative, the legislation permits the placement of menstrual hygiene products in a range of school facilities such as the nurse's office, health service facilities, and restrooms, and ensures accessibility in wheelchair-friendly facilities, thus endorsing inclusivity.

The enactment of HB 389 is set to have a significant impact on over 1.5 million students in Florida's school system, offering them the opportunity to manage their menstrual cycles in a respectful and dignified manner.

"Through this legislation we are letting our students know that we take their educational success seriously and will not allow the lack of access to tampons and pads to be an obstacle anymore," reveals Representative Skidmore.

The transformative power of this legislation goes beyond ensuring physical comfort. It enhances mental and social health, builds confidence, stimulates involvement in extracurricular activities, and aims to improve class attendance, thus enabling students to maximize their academic capabilities.

Founder of Global Girls Initiative, Aanya Patel, a vocal supporter of the bill, remarked, "The benefits of this legislation extend beyond physical health and comfort. It hopes to foster mental and social well-being, instills confidence, encourages participation in extracurricular activities, and aims to boost class attendance, thereby empowering students to reach their full academic potential."

Patel added, "I am thrilled that Florida now has a structured solution addressing young menstruators within the school system. No student should miss out on educational opportunities simply because they lack access to a basic hygiene necessity." Further emphasizing the importance of Menstrual Hygiene Day, Patel urged for more discussions and awareness to break down societal stigmas associated with period poverty.

Aanya Patel with the menstrual hygiene dispenser

About Global Girls Initiative

The Global Girls Initiative (GGI) is a Tampa-based non-profit organization dedicated to ending period poverty. Founded by Aanya Patel, GGI has donated over 350,000 menstrual hygiene products to students and youth in underserved communities over the past three years. The organization also offers free educational workshops, known as P.A.D.S (Period Awareness with Dignity & Self Esteem), to empower young menstruators. Additionally, GGI has spearheaded the development of cost-effective menstrual hygiene dispensers which can hold any brand and size of pads and tampons. The menstrual hygiene dispensers are installed in various institutions, including Hillsborough County's Title I middle & high schools, the University of Tampa, Johns Hopkins University, and more.

Contact Details

Contact Person: Aanya Patel

Email: aanya.p@globalgi.org

Website: https://globalgi.org/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169569