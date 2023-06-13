Commitment to Ireland's growth and investment is part of EMEA expansion

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced plans to create 400 new jobs in Ireland over the next three years as part of the company's growth plans across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The new roles will be primarily across digital sales, engineering, research and development.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD said, "ServiceNow's announcement of 400 new high-quality jobs is a massive endorsement of Irish talent and will be a real boost to the tech sector. Across the private and public sectors, we are embracing the power of technology to improve how we live and work. ServiceNow is committed to the making the world of work, work better for people. I am proud to see so many Irish hands and minds helping bring that to fruition. The future is digital and we look forward to many jobs, opportunities and investments."

Visiting ServiceNow's Irish headquarters, ServiceNow Chairman and CEO Bill McDermott said, "Now more than ever, leaders I talk to in EMEA are putting their trust in strategic partners to achieve their digital business goals. ServiceNow is orchestrating the entire technology value chain with our intelligent platform for end-to-end digital transformation. We see a once-in-a-generation opportunity to take it to the next level by capitalizing on the strength of Generative AI through the Now Platform. This is why ServiceNow stands out, globally and in Dublin. We are welcoming new talent to our award-winning, customer-first culture. Our investment in Dublin is proof of our confidence to create meaningful, sustainable careers for the people of Ireland with ServiceNow."

Today's announcement is the latest in ServiceNow's trajectory in Ireland. Last year, as part of ServiceNow's continued commitment to the Irish market, the company confirmed it had agreed to a 12-year lease in one of Dublin's most prestigious office buildings, 60 Dawson Street. The new space, which is expected to open in early 2024, will house a variety of global and regional teams across a range of functions, including Global Cloud Services, Technical Support, Internationalization, Global Sales Development and Digital Sales, seeing the team grow to more than 800 in the next three years. With more than 40 nationalities represented in one office, the unique culture has been recognized as one of Ireland's Best Workplaces in Tech 2023 and ranked 6th best in Ireland's Great Places to Work large business category 2023.

Echoing this sentiment Michael Lohan, CEO at IDA Ireland said, "The addition of 400 new jobs in Ireland at one of the fastest-growing tech companies in the world is a win for the country. It cements Dublin's position as a leading technology hub. ServiceNow's investment in Ireland sends the message to other global businesses that Ireland is a great base as it has the skills they need to expand."

ServiceNow has continued to grow across the EMEA region as more enterprises, such as BT, UNHCR, Vodafone, and ICON, seek to harness the power of its platform to meet their digital needs and help them work faster and more efficiently. The bolstered workforce will enable ServiceNow to continue innovating solutions, like generative AI functionality, that bring IT and business together to create 'exponential enterprises' and operate as one company.

ServiceNow will be hiring for roles at all levels, with a particular focus on early-in-career opportunities. As ServiceNow's ecosystem grows, it has identified the opportunity gap to help Europeans grow their careers with ServiceNow skills. In order to expand the skills ecosystem in Ireland and globally, in October 2022 the company committed to retraining and skilling one million people through its Rise Up with ServiceNow Program, offering broader education on two of the largest platforms in use today. Tech talent, including those in Ireland, will also soon have the opportunity to earn a ServiceNow IT Leadership Professional Certificate on LinkedIn Learning.

To find out about available roles at ServiceNow, visit the careers page at careers.servicenow.com

