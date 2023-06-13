Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2023) - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the Silver Peak South Lithium Project (the "SPSLP") in Clayton Valley, Nevada, pursuant to the terms of the option agreement that was announced on December 14, 2022. The SPSLP is prospective for lithium and consists of approximately 1750 contiguous acres. The SPSLP is contiguous to Sienna's Blue Clay Lithium Project, making one large continuous block of approximately 4,700 acres





Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna Resources Inc. states, "We are pleased to complete this acquisition and we anticipate a drill program in Clayton Valley shortly. Sienna is a large landholder in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Clayton Valley is home to the only producing lithium mine currently in production in North America. We are very optimistic about the remainder of 2023 and expect a steady flow of news."

Recently, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has given Sienna approval for up to 4 additional holes to be completed on the 100% owned Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada (See map). On March 25, 2022, Sienna revealed a new lithium discovery on the Blue Clay Lithium Project. Lithium values as high as 1230 ppm Li were encountered. The Blue Clay Lithium Project consists of 150 contiguous claims totaling approximately 2,950 acres prospective for lithium right in the heart of the Clayton Valley in Nevada, which is currently home to the only producing lithium region in North America.

Sienna wishes to announce that it has entered into a services agreement (the "Agreement") with CEO.CA Technologies Ltd. ("CEO.CA") to receive advertising services (the "Services") for a six (6) month period, commencing June 1, 2023, for total cost of $52,500.

Sienna is one of the larger landholders in Clayton Valley Nevada. Sienna's Clayton Valley projects include the Blue Clay Lithium Project, the Silver Peak South Project, and the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Project. The Clayton Valley is home to the only lithium production in North America, being Albemarle Corp's Silver Peak deposit. This project is also near Tesla Motors Inc.'s Gigafactory in Nevada. On March 18, 2021, Schlumberger New Energy Venture announced the development of a lithium extraction pilot plant through its new venture, NeoLith Energy in a strategic partnership with Pure Energy. The deployment of the pilot plant will be in Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA. The NeoLith Energy sustainable approach uses a differentiated direct lithium extraction (DLE) process to enable the production of high-purity, battery-grade lithium material while reducing the production time from over a year to weeks. Results from this pilot plant are expected in 2023 and could have a significant impact on the brine prospects within Clayton Valley Nevada. Sienna also has the 'Marathon North Platinum-Palladium Property' in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Marathon Deposit.

Mr. Frank Bain, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained within this news release.

