SolarEdge has released new optimizers for residential PV applications with a DC power rating of 500 W, a maximum efficiency of 99.5%, and a weighted efficiency of 98.6%. The optimizer for commercial and industrial applications offers 1.4 kW of rated DC power.Israeli inverter manufacturer SolarEdge is unveiling two new power optimizers for residential and commercial PV systems at Intersolar Europe this week in Munich, Germany. "In the residential segment, the company is introducing the S500A power optimizer for short strings," said SolarEdge. "This new product allows for a cost-efficient design ...

