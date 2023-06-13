DMD® provides alternative to rare earth elements while improving efficiency

Tula Technology, Inc., a leader in propulsion efficiency, has found that Dynamic Motor Drive (DMD®) will provide control that enables up to 2 percent energy savings on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Cycle (WLTC) compared to conventional control and will review the details at the SIA Powertrain 2023 International Congress in Paris tomorrow, Wednesday, June 14.

"For several years now, Tula has been a proponent of finding alternatives to using rare earth elements in electric vehicles," said R. Scott Bailey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tula Technology. "We're excited to present the benefits that DMD offers to the industry, providing industry leading efficiency while eliminating environmentally harmful rare earth materials."

While the electrification of transportation is a critical part of achieving net zero goals by 2050, the electric vehicle (EV) industry has recently acknowledged the risks of relying on rare earth elements (REE) in manufacturing. Sourcing REEs is environmentally problematic and economically challenging with two tons of toxic waste created for every kilogram of REE used. A conventional EV typically uses well over a kilogram of REE-magnet, according to a 2021 report by the Harvard International Review.

Newer generations of externally excited synchronous motors (EESMs) have demonstrated remarkable efficiency while simultaneously eliminating REE use. Tula's DMD uses proprietary control algorithms that improve the efficiency of these rare-earth-free eDrives to levels beyond what is achievable with the best permanent magnet motors. The DMD software solution reduces eDrive losses by up to 14 percent on the WLTC and 19 percent on the US Multi-Cycle Test (MCT) for EESM applications. This reduction in losses results in efficiency gains of as much as 3 percent in the MCT while simultaneously lowering total cost. These efficiency gains would translate to one ton of CO2 reduction over the lifetime of an EV.

About Tula Technology, Inc.

Silicon Valley-based Tula Technology provides innovative award-winning software controls to optimize propulsion efficiency and emissions across the mobility spectrum, including electric, hybrid, gasoline, diesel, and alternative fuel vehicles. Tula's culture of innovation has resulted in breakthrough technologies and a robust global patent portfolio of more than 400 patents issued and pending. Tula Technology is a privately held company backed by Sequoia Capital, Sigma Partners, Khosla Ventures, GM Ventures, BorgWarner and Franklin Templeton. More information is available at www.tulatech.com.

