REWARD TO PROVIDE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT CAPABILITIES AND CONTENT TO VISA CARDHOLDERS ACROSS EUROPE IN EXPANSION OF EXISTING PARTNERSHIP

Reward, a global leader in customer Engagement and Benefits programmes, has partnered with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to provide capabilities and content in support of Visa issuer loyalty programmes across Europe.

Reward's Customer Engagement Platform and Global Merchant Marketplace will be leveraged by Visa, providing cutting edge loyalty and rewards propositions to more than 550 issuers.

Rewards Capabilities and Content play an important role in Visa's customer engagement strategy across three continents, with Reward providing global, regional, and local propositions using their 'Home & Away' X-border technology.

First scheduled launch is a direct to customer proposition in support of the Olympic & Paralympic Games in Paris 2024, with Visa providing customers with a rich, omni-channel reward experience, with content and offers relevant to Visa cardholders

The programme is one of many to emerge from this strategic partnership between Reward and Visa, supporting Reward's strategic goal of giving £2bn to customers in rewards by 2025

LONDON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reward, a global leader in Customer Engagement and Benefits programmes, is today announcing news of a strategic partnership with Visa, with Reward selected as preferred partner to provide capabilities and content in support of Visa issuer loyalty programmes across Europe.

The first planned delivery under the new partnership has been announced as a direct to customer proposition providing rewards relevant to Visa cardholders during the Olympic & Paralympic Games in Paris 2024.

Reward's technology platform will be aggregating content from multiple sources, including the extensive network of global and local retailers utilising their ground-breaking 'Home & Away' X-border reward technology. In addition, both Visa-owned, and third-party content is to be presented through a single customer facing Rewards hub.

Gavin Dein, founder and CEO of Reward says: "Our mission is to make everyday spending more rewarding and this partnership with Visa Europe, supports us in continuing to do exactly that. In delivering the content and capabilities that underpin Visa loyalty programmes, we hope to provide exceptional experiences for millions of Visa and Visa Issuer customers across Europe.

"These successful collaborations are being scaled across the globe with similar propositions launching in APAC and CEMEA as well as Europe."

Dan Truscott, Head of Loyalty Solutions at Visa: "Our Loyalty Solutions programme offers a seamless and flexible digital experience that adds value for consumers, participating businesses and issuers and is easily adaptable to each of our bank partners' loyalty strategies. We are delighted to build on our existing partnership with Reward and look forward to our work together on issuer loyalty programmes across Europe."

About Reward

Founded in 2001, Reward is a global Customer Engagement Platform for the world's leading banks. Our mission is to make everyday spending more rewarding. Operating in 20 countries with over 300 merchants, Reward provides end to end Customer Engagement programmes for Visa, Mastercard and American Express and leading banks in Europe, CEMEA and Asia Pacific. The Company's cloud-hosted, API-based platform is provided on full or modular basis to both challenger and traditional financial institutions, driving increased NPS, customer loyalty and retention.

Reward's give-to-get permission-based model unlocks the power of consumer data to create actionable Insight for merchants whilst enabling consumers to monetise their data without selling their identity - all behind the secure privacy firewall of their bank's loyalty programme.

Reward believes you can do good and do good business. As a purpose-driven business, in the last 5 years Reward has given back over GBP 1 billion in rewards to customers and has set a new target of giving back GBP 2 billion in rewards to customers by 2025. This is made possible through the multi-award-winning customer engagement platform it operates across 3 continents. For more information, please visit www.rewardinsight.com.

