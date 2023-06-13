Thrace Group has developed a reflective, permeable membrane made of polypropylene resins and coated with a thin white layer that reflects ultraviolet (UV) rays. It claims that the membrane increased the energy yield of a large-scale pilot installation by 4.5%.Greece's Thrace Group has developed a material that reportedly increases the albedo of the surface below a PV power plant and the energy yield of bifacial PV projects by at least 5%. The packaging solutions manufacturer claims a minimal gain for plant configurations with modules mounted on fixed driven piles, with 0.8 meters clearance between ...

