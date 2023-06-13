WEI Recognized on CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500 List

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / For the second consecutive year, WEI placed in the top 100 in the Solution Provider 500 list. The announcement comes as CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named WEI as a member of this exclusive list over the past several years.

"We are extremely pleased to have once again earned a place on this prestigious list," said WEI President Belisario Rosas. "WEI's organic growth is largely due to our unique focus on customer relationships and enabling them to meet and exceed their business objectives. The technology challenges we solve are complex and our skilled team works hard to deliver innovative solutions that are specifically tailored to each customer. We are so proud to be recognized for our success this year."

WEI's steady, organic growth the past 30+ years is a product of investing in customer success, acquiring and retaining premier IT engineering talent, and working in lockstep with the industry's leading technology companies. From the initial assessment to solution deployment and ongoing monitoring, WEI's award-winning formula puts its customers in a position to succeed with real, tangible business outcomes. As a minority-owned IT solution provider, WEI continues to prosper in a period where many solution providers are restructuring, facing an acquisition, or experiencing supply chain challenges.

Since 1995, CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 list has ranked North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing the channel's most successful companies. This year's list of companies represents a combined revenue of more than $475.9 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers impacting today's IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

"It's a distinct honor to recognize CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500. These are today's top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making this list the go-to resource for creating strategic partnerships among technology vendors and today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My heartfelt congratulations go out to each of these companies for the significant impact they make on the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

