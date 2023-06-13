Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Rare Chance!? Kurz vor Transformation vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
13.06.2023 | 11:22
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Listing of SIA Storent Holdings bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on June 13, 2023 to list SIA Storent Holdings bonds on
Baltic Bond list as of June 26, 2023 with the condition that on June 22, 2023
amount of bonds issued complies with Nasdaq Riga Rules on Listing and Trading
of Financial Instruments on the Markets Regulated by the Exchange Article 7.3. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name   SIA Storent Holdings                  
Securities ISIN code  LV0000850089                      
Securities maturity   21.12.2025                       
 date                                      
Nominal value of one  100 EUR                         
 security                                    
Number of listed    up to 150 000                      
 securities                                   
Nominal value      up to 15 000 000 EUR                  
Fixed annual coupon   to be determined after the public offering is concluded 
 rate          at 9%, 10% or 11% rate                 
Coupon payments     Four times a year,                   
            on each September 21, December 21, March 21, June 21  

SIA Storent Holdings Prospectus and Final Terms of issue are available in the
announcement here. 

The public offering is ongoing until June 16, 2023, more information here.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.