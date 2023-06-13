Listing of SIA Storent Holdings bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on June 13, 2023 to list SIA Storent Holdings bonds on Baltic Bond list as of June 26, 2023 with the condition that on June 22, 2023 amount of bonds issued complies with Nasdaq Riga Rules on Listing and Trading of Financial Instruments on the Markets Regulated by the Exchange Article 7.3. Additional information: Issuer's full name SIA Storent Holdings Securities ISIN code LV0000850089 Securities maturity 21.12.2025 date Nominal value of one 100 EUR security Number of listed up to 150 000 securities Nominal value up to 15 000 000 EUR Fixed annual coupon to be determined after the public offering is concluded rate at 9%, 10% or 11% rate Coupon payments Four times a year, on each September 21, December 21, March 21, June 21 SIA Storent Holdings Prospectus and Final Terms of issue are available in the announcement here. The public offering is ongoing until June 16, 2023, more information here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.