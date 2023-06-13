Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2023) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") today provides an update on its fully funded 2023 exploration program at the 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in southern British Columbia. The 2023 drill program commenced in April, with receipt of initial assay results expected in July. Assay results from the final fourteen holes drilled at MPD in 2022 are also presented in this release.

2023 Exploration Program

Plans for the year include up to 25,000 metres of drilling, focused predominantly on new porphyry targets that have not previously been drilled by Kodiak, as well as 3D IP surveying, soil geochemical sampling and trenching.

Kodiak has drilled 2,450 metres in four holes as of June 6, 2023, into the West Zone target at MPD South (formerly Axe). A north-south cross section showing three holes is provided in Figure 1. A map of targets at MPD South is provided in Figure 2.

All new drill holes have intersected porphyry mineralization and sulphides with the deepest hole completed to-date ending at 820 metres.

Drilling to date supports retaining a drill rig in the porphyry cluster containing the West, South and Adit targets, and adding a second drill rig in the coming weeks to test other high priority targets including the 1516, Man and Beyer zones.

Final 2022 Drill Results

Six drill holes were completed into the northern and eastern margins of the Gate and Prime zones in late 2022, to confirm the boundaries of the zones. As expected, these intersected lower grade copper and gold mineralization within pyrite dominated predominantly propylitic porphyry alteration outboard of the higher grade, central zones. Figure 3

Hole MPD-22-033 intersected encouraging copper mineralization 150 metres northwest on the flank of the Gate Zone, indicating the potential for further extension at depth in that direction. The hole encountered a deep intercept of pyrite-chalcopyrite mineralization assaying 0.28% copper 0.03 g/t gold and 0.32 g/t silver (0.30% CuEq) over 27 metres from 743 to 770 metres downhole, within a broader 105 metre interval assaying 0.14% copper, 0.06 g/t gold and 0.33 g/t silver (0.19% CuEq), from 725 to 830 metres downhole.

Eight drill holes were also completed into the Dillard target in late 2022. These intersected low-grade copper and gold mineralization within pyrite dominated, predominantly propylitic porphyry alteration. Results confirm that the Dillard 2+ kilometre copper-in-soil anomaly overlies a shallow, extensive, predominantly lower-grade porphyry target that warrants further work. Figure 4

The best results were from drill hole MPD-22-030 which intersected copper mineralization starting at bedrock surface and continuing for 401 metres downhole, assaying 0.13% copper, 0.05 g/t gold and 0.65 g/t silver (0.18% CuEq) from 15 to 416 metres downhole.

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak said, "We are pleased to see prospective sulphide-bearing, altered porphyritic rocks significantly below the shallow historic drilling at the West Zone, just as we did when we first started drilling the Gate Zone. This is a promising start and we will continue testing the cluster of porphyry centres in the southern part of MPD for potential to host higher-grade mineralization at depth. We are looking forward to the first batch of 2023 drill results in July. A second drill rig will soon be added to the program to accelerate our progress as we test our compelling suite of drill targets to prove the district-scale potential at MPD. In addition, final results from the 2022 drilling continue to show continuity of copper-gold zones and confirm that future work is certainly warranted at all of the areas drilled to date."





Figure 1: North-south cross section at West Zone at MPD South showing shallow historic drilling

<400 m (downhole scale bars: green=Cu/red=Au), maximum 300 m depth extent of historic 3D IP Data (chargeability high), and magnetic inversion high extending to greater depths. A schematic of three 2023 Kodiak drill holes are also shown.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/169653_d0a4eb2cf4a89948_002full.jpg





Figure 2: MPD South claim block (formerly Axe) showing multiple target areas highlighted by magnetic anomalies and historic drill intercepts annotated below (left) and historic copper-in-soil trends (right). Initial drilling in 2023 began at the West Zone (yellow highlight).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/169653_d0a4eb2cf4a89948_003full.jpg





Figure 3: Gate / Prime Zone plan map showing all 2022 drilling with assay results. Yellow drill traces reported herein with scale bars for downhole copper-gold values. Background is contoured historic copper-in soil data. Porphyry-related mineralisation at Gate has been traced down to 900 m depth, across a width of 350 m (east-west) and has been extended to 1 km in length (north-south).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/169653_d0a4eb2cf4a89948_004full.jpg





Figure 4: Dillard Zone plan map showing all 2022 drilling with assay results. Yellow drill traces reported herein with scale bars for downhole copper-gold values. Background is colour contoured historic copper-in soil data.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/169653_d0a4eb2cf4a89948_005full.jpg

Table 1: Select weighted assay intervals for holes MPD-22-015, 032 and 033 (Gate-Prime), and MPD-22-027, 030, 034, 035, 037, 039 and 040 (Dillard). Four additional holes did not return significant assays or did not warrant assaying at this time. See Figures 3 and 4

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval** (m) % Cu Au g/t Ag g/t %CuEq* Gate-Prime Zones MPD-22-015 210.8 264 53.2 0.11 0.13 1.39 0.22 and 885 922 37 0.22 0.15 0.66 0.34 MPD-22-032 54 293 239 0.10 0.06 0.66 0.14 and 317 320 3 0.97 3.03 12.55 3.39 MPD-22-033 725 830 105 0.14 0.06 0.33 0.19 includes 743 770.3 27.3 0.28 0.03 0.32 0.30 Dillard Zone MPD-22-027 9 359 350 0.08 0.06 0.32 0.13 MPD-22-030 15 416 401 0.13 0.05 0.65 0.18 includes 332 335 3 0.11 0.03 46.30 na MPD-22-034 97 286 189 0.12 0.05 0.33 0.16 MPD-22-035 21 269 248 0.06 0.02 0.18 0.07 MPD-22-037 21.4 455 433.6 0.08 0.04 0.22 0.11 MPD-22-039 285 360 75 0.08 0.05 0.27 0.12 MPD-22-040 24 320 296 0.09 0.10 0.34 0.17 and 500 503 3 0.05 3.10 0.33 na

*Copper equivalent grades (%CuEq) are for comparative purposes only. Calculations are uncut and recovery is assumed to be 100% as no metallurgical data is available. Metal prices of US$3.75/lb copper, US$1,950/oz gold, and US$24/oz silver, using the formula: %CuEq = Cu grade + (Au price x Au grade + Ag price x Ag grade)/31.104/ (Cu price*22.046)

**Intervals are downhole drilled core intervals. Drilling data to date is insufficient to determine true width of mineralisation.

In the Gate-Prime area, holes MPD-22-015, 032 and 033 were drilled at various orientations to establish the relationship of Prime to the high-grade Gate Zone. Results from these holes will be incorporated into a geological model developed for future targeting. Figure 3, Tables 1 and 2.

At Dillard, holes MPD-22-027, 030, 034, 035, 037, 039, and 040 were drilled at various orientations in the northern half of the 2.7-kilometre-long copper-in-soil anomaly. Results will be used on future programs to vector-in on higher-grade portions of the Dillard Zone. Figure 4, Tables 1 and 2.

Four holes; MPD-22-007, 009, 010 and 041 did not intersect significant mineralization, or did not warrant analysis at this time.

Table 2: 2022 MPD Drill Collar Information

Hole ID Easting

(UTM Z10) Northing

(UTM Z10) Elevation

(m) Azimuth

(degrees) Dip

(degrees) EOH (m) Target Reported MPD-22-001 681105 5514934 1176 210 -60 468 Gate 2022-06-29 MPD-22-002 681105 5514934 1176 65 -67 628 Gate 2022-06-29 MPD-22-003 681105 5514934 1176 120 -67 836 Gate 2022-06-29 MPD-22-004 681278 5515080 1203 90 -75 830 Gate 2022-06-29 MPD-22-005 681278 5515080 1203 70 -70 921 Gate 2022-09-29 MPD-22-006 681344 5515246 1197 157 -75 803 Gate 2022-09-29 MPD-22-007 681341 5515247 1198 90 -47 674 Gate* 2023-06-13 MPD-22-008 681341 5515247 1198 134 -76 944 Gate 2022-09-29 MPD-22-009 681647 5515308 1279 270 -86 605 Gate* 2023-06-13 MPD-22-010 681647 5515308 1279 75 -60 626 Gate/Prime* Not assayed MPD-22-011 682055 5515445 1335 90 -70 645 Exploration* Not assayed MPD-22-012 682055 5515445 1335 90 -45 447 Exploration* Not assayed MPD-22-013 682055 5515445 1335 310 -60 849 Prime 2022-09-29 MPD-22-014 682055 5515445 1335 310 -47 882 Prime/Gate 2023-01-23 MPD-22-015 682055 5515445 1335 270 -57 922 Prime 2023-06-13 MPD-22-016 682055 5515445 1335 150 -57 762 Exploration* Not assayed MPD-22-017 682030 5515615 1318 248 -58 860 Prime/Gate 2022-09-29 MPD-22-018 682030 5515615 1318 270 -54 975 Prime/Gate 2023-01-23 MPD-22-019 682030 5515615 1318 325 -67.5 623 Prime 2023-01-23 MPD-22-020 682030 5515615 1318 270 -80 794 Prime 2023-01-23 MPD-22-021 682273 5514807 1392 270 -55 110.9 Exploration Lost hole MPD-22-022 682273 5514807 1392 270 -55 101.8 Exploration Lost hole MPD-22-023 682273 5514807 1392 270 -70 226.4 Exploration Lost hole MPD-22-024 682444 5514973 1395 270 -55 314.3 Exploration Lost hole MPD-22-025 682444 5514973 1395 270 -50 716 Exploration* Not assayed MPD-22-026 683250 5514550 1486 270 -50 740 Dillard 2023-02-28 MPD-22-027 683250 5514550 1482 0 -50 713 Dillard 2023-06-13 MPD-22-028 683250 5514550 1482 90 -63 235 Dillard Lost hole MPD-22-029 683250 5514550 1482 85 -63 630 Dillard 2023-02-28 MPD-22-030 683250 5514550 1482 85 -89 575 Dillard 2023-06-13 MPD-22-031 681947 5515885 1278 0 -90 557 Prime 2023-01-23 MPD-22-032 681947 5515885 1278 0 -70 473 Prime 2023-06-13 MPD-22-033 681514 5515925 1270 260 -60 839 North Gate 2023-06-13 MPD-22-034 683350 5514500 1486 80 -58 498.2 Dillard 2023-06-13 MPD-22-035 683350 5514500 1486 50 -50 269 Dillard 2023-06-13 MPD-22-036 683350 5514500 1488 160 -57 833 Dillard 2023-02-28 MPD-22-037 683250 5514550 1482 220 -50 746 Dillard 2023-06-13 MPD-22-038 683450 5514050 1450 165 -70 611 Dillard 2023-02-28 MPD-22-039 683450 5514050 1450 95 -50 405 Dillard 2023-06-13 MPD-22-040 682900 5514050 1425 0 -50 722 Dillard 2023-06-13 MPD-22-041 682325 5513655 1455 90 -50 694 Dillard* Not assayed

*Holes did not intersect significant mineralization or did not warrant analysis at this time.

MPD is a large land package (226 square kilometres) located near several operating mines in the southern Quesnel Terrane, British Columbia's primary copper-gold producing belt. The project is located midway between the towns of Merritt and Princeton, with year-round accessibility and excellent infrastructure nearby.

QA/QC Procedures

All core samples were sent to ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS) in North Vancouver, BC for preparation and analysis. ALS meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures. NQ size core was split and sampled over approximately three metre intervals. Samples were analyzed using ALS's Fire Assay Fusion method (Au-AA24) with an AA finish for gold and by a 33-element four acid digest ICP-AES analysis (ME-ICP61) with additional analysis for Ore Grade Elements (ME-OG62) and Ore Grade Cu (Cu-OG62). Results were reported in parts per million (ppm) and converted to percent (%), or grams per tonne (g/t) when applicable. In addition to ALS Laboratory quality assurance / quality control (QA/QC) protocols, Kodiak implements an internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of sample blanks, duplicates, and standards in the field.

Jeff Ward, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical information contained in this release. Kodiak believes historic results referenced herein to be from reliable sources using industry standards at the time. However, the Company has not independently verified, or cannot guarantee, the accuracy of this historic information.

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA. The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in south-central British Columbia, Canada. MPD has all the hallmarks of a large, multi-centered porphyry system. Kodiak has made the Gate Zone discovery of high-grade mineralization within a wide mineralized envelope, and MPD hosts several other targets with similar discovery potential. Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Kodiak's porphyry projects have both been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

