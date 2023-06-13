Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2023) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: AGLAF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company and Kiciwapa Cree Nation, have signed an Exploration Agreement ("the Agreement") that outlines a framework for collaboration on the proposed exploration of the Sherridon copper-zinc project in the Flin Flon district of west-central Manitoba.

The Agreement details how the parties shall work together to progress exploration activity at Sherridon, which lies within the Traditional and Ancestral Territory of the Kiciwapa Cree and Mathias Colomb Cree Nation. The Agreement promotes a cooperative, collaborative and mutually respectful relationship for all of T2 Metals activities at Sherridon.

Kiciwapa Cree Nation representative Mr Floyd North commented, "the Kiciwapa Cree community is pleased to see renewed investment in exploration at Sherridon and look forward to contributing to the success of T2 Metals exploration programs."

Mark Saxon, CEO of T2 Metals Corp. said, "recognition of the traditional territories and rights of First Nations is paramount to the success of our mineral exploration project. We have been made to feel welcome in the Sherridon community, and signing of this important Agreement provides certainty for the Company and ensures cultural heritage and environmental protections as well as commercial benefits for the Kiciwapa Cree Nation."

T2 Metals is now completing exploration planning for Sherridon, with drilling planned for Q3 2023. Sherridon is a large volcanic hosted massive sulphide (VHMS) camp with an extensive mining history and multiple copper-zinc-silver-gold historical resources and occurrences. The project is well-served by all weather roads, rail and the Sherridon/Cold Lake village.

T2 Metals is focused on copper, nickel and lithium acquisition, exploration and development within the major mining belts of western North America. The Company continues to target under-explored areas, including the Sherridon, Lida and Cora projects where post-mineralization cover masks areas of high geological prospectivity in the vicinity of major mines.

Any references to the terms "ore minerals", "mineralization" or "mineralized zones" are purely for descriptive purposes and are not intended to be interpreted as or relied upon for any resource or economic evaluation of the project at this time. Although historic exploration data was generated by reputable companies applying practice of the day, T2 Metals Corp cannot verify the data or determine the quality assurance and quality control measures applied in generating the data. Furthermore, there is no guarantee that the exploration history is fully captured. Additional drilling may have been undertaken, however the Company has not been made aware of or obtained additional data. Accordingly, the Company cautions that the exploration data reported in this news release may not be reliable. Readers are cautioned that a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has not completed sufficient work to be able to verify the historical information, and therefore the information should not be relied upon.

The qualified person for the Company's projects, Mr. Mark Saxon, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

About T2 Metals Corp (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: AGLAF) (WKN: A2DR6E)

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 is focused on the Sherridon Project in Manitoba, the Lida Project in Nevada, and the Cora Project in Arizona.

